Aflac Celebrates 12 Outstanding Employee Volunteers

COLUMBUS, Ga., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac, the leader in supplemental insurance sales at U.S. worksites, today announced that it recognized 12 employees for their outstanding dedication to service in their local community. The top employees were honored at a luncheon earlier this year alongside their management. Their accomplishments have been noted in the company's recently released 2018 CSR Report.

"Aflac is proud that doing good and giving back are not just corporate speak, but a part of our culture. We have amazing employees living out this aspect of our company's beliefs every day in communities across the country even while off the clock," Aflac Chairman and CEO Dan Amos said. "Employees like these 12 and many others who give their time and talents unselfishly, in big ways and small ways, truly are the heartbeat of the Aflac family."

Aflac asks employees across the company to track and log volunteer hours each year. In 2018, 450 employees logged a total of 15,356 hours for volunteer work — an impressive 29% increase in total hours logged over the previous year. Aflac is pleased to announce the following recipients of the 2018 Outstanding Employee Volunteer Award for individuals who logged an astounding number of volunteer hours:

Theresa Aderhold

David Bailey

Craig Boaz

Michaela Coleson

Lea Craig

Sherricka Day

Billy Edmundson

Michael Frank

Dianne Gleason

Kevin Murphy

Tara Rotthoff

Mark Shreve

Aflac employees supported organizations, including Boy Scouts of America, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, the Humane Society, the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, and many more. Employees are able to select organizations that align with their personal passions to help make an impact on what matters most to them.

Earlier this summer, Aflac also was named an honoree of The Civic 50 Award by Points of Light, the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service, and has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for 13 consecutive years. To learn more about Aflac and its commitment to community, please visit Aflac.com/CSR.

