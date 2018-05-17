Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today's Cancer Patients

"We recognize that as cancer treatment evolves, so do the needs of policyholders, and so should our products," said Wendy Herndon, second vice president of Product Development and Implementation at Aflac. "Aflac Cancer Protection Assurance directly aligns with our core value of putting the policyholder at the center of everything we do, helping those facing cancer and their families go through treatment and recovery as worry-free as possible. The newest addition to our flagship product line ties back to the roots of our business as we continue to develop fresh solutions to re-shape traditional benefits delivery."

Aflac Cancer Protection Assurance provides more options to help meet the needs of policyholders through all life stages. Coverage is now offered for screening tests and surgeries performed on the basis of genetic testing results, and the wellness payout for early diagnosis is also increased. Other additional benefits include nonsurgical treatment such as immunotherapy, an annual care benefit to help manage costs with delayed effects, and surgery on a non-diseased body part.

Also, every Aflac policyholder can explore My Cancer Circle, an online tool that helps caregivers coordinate volunteers and friends to assist with tasks such as meal preparation or transportation. Through Aflac's partnership with CancerCare, policyholders can get personalized notifications and access instant messaging when they use the My Cancer Circle app. Other benefits of CancerCare available to everyone include:

Educational workshops and publications for both cancer patients and care partners and the bereaved.

Counseling services – face-to-face, online or by phone, from licensed oncology social workers to help patients access practical assistance and resources.

Furthering its commitment to help patients facing cancer, Aflac recently announced the introduction of My Special Aflac Duck™, a social robot created by Sproutel and Aflac to serve as a caring companion for children with cancer. This innovative, special companion, coupled with Aflac's latest cancer product refresh, is an ongoing reflection of the company's dedication to be there when policyholders need them most.

Aflac Cancer Protection Assurance is available through the worksite, as well as on an agent-assisted individual-paid basis, and offered with high, medium and low options – all with Health Savings Account (HSA) compatibility.

To learn more about Aflac products and Aflac's commitment to childhood cancer, visit aflac.com.

About Aflac

When a policyholder gets sick or hurt, Aflac pays cash benefits fast. For more than six decades, Aflac insurance policies have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. In the United States, Aflac is the leader in voluntary insurance sales at the worksite. Through its trailblazing One Day PaySM initiative, for eligible claims, Aflac U.S. can process, approve and electronically send funds to claimants for quick access to cash in just one business day. In Japan, Aflac is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance and insures 1 in 4 households. Aflac insurance products help provide protection to more than 50 million people worldwide. For 12 consecutive years, Ethisphere has recognized Aflac as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. In 2018, Fortune magazine recognized Aflac as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work for in America for the 20th consecutive year and included Aflac on its list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 17th time. Aflac Incorporated is a Fortune 500 company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFL. To find out more about Aflac and One Day PaySM, visit aflac.com or aflac.com/espanol.

Aflac herein means American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus and American Family Life Assurance Company of New York.

About CancerCare®

Founded in 1944, CancerCare is the leading national organization providing free, professional support services and information to help people manage the emotional, practical and financial challenges of cancer. Our comprehensive services include counseling and support groups over the phone, online and in-person, educational workshops, publications and financial and co-payment assistance. All CancerCare services are provided by oncology social workers and world-leading cancer experts. To learn more, visit www.cancercare.org or call 800-813-HOPE (4673).

