Aflac Group partners with Nayya to enhance the claims experience for customers

New and innovative solution leverages data analytics and advanced algorithms to help policyholder maximize value of their Aflac benefits

COLUMBUS, Ga., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac Incorporated , a leading provider of supplemental health insurance in the U.S., announced a strategic partnership with Nayya , a leading provider of personalized digital benefits guidance, that will fundamentally improve how employees access their supplemental health benefits. Nayya will power supplemental health claims integration to select employers within Aflac's industry-leading group benefits business, improving the claims experience. Aflac provides coverage that pays cash benefits that help close the gap between what insureds' major medical insurance does and does not cover.

Nayya

According to the 2023-2024 Aflac WorkForces Report, nearly 50% of employees are unable to pay more than $1,000 in out-of-pocket costs for an unexpected medical event. In addition, ongoing increases in medical costs, higher deductibles and challenging economic conditions have added to the financial pressure consumers continue to face. Aflac's partnership with Nayya Claims will help ease the financial burdens for Aflac insureds by proactively making them aware of their Aflac benefits when they experience an eligible medical event. Nayya's world-class technology enables this transformative customer experience by mapping medical claims data to supplemental health plans. As a result of this partnership, Aflac expects to positively impact customer satisfaction through higher benefits utilization and greater account retention, as services such as those that Nayya provides are in high demand, particularly among large group accounts.

"Aflac has made the claims experience a priority for our clients for more than 65 years," said Senior Vice President of Group Voluntary Benefits Bob Ruff. "We have delivered on this promise in many ways, including our wellness campaigns that promote the usage of our plans and creating a digital-first claims experience through MyAflac mobile app and web portal. We remain focused on simplifying the claims process by adding this robust, proactive medical claims integration solution as a natural extension of our long-standing values. We are excited to partner with Nayya on this journey."

"As a technology provider, we have long admired the integrity of Aflac's approach to customer service, which is a key component of what makes them one of the leading insurance carriers in the United States and Japan," said Sina Chehrazi, Chief Executive Officer, Nayya. "The Group Benefits industry is in a state of bifurcation: industry leaders are meaningfully investing in claims in a differentiated way. We view it as Nayya's role to help tell the stories of their commitment to everyday employees — the people who need the most help. Aflac is an example of an industry leader doubling down for leading employers during challenging times that their employees may face."

ABOUT AFLAC INCORPORATED

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL), a Fortune 500 company, has helped provide financial protection and peace of mind for more than 68 years to millions of policyholders and customers through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Japan. In the U.S., Aflac is the No. 1 provider of supplemental health insurance products.1 In Japan, Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of cancer and medical insurance in terms of policies in force. The company takes pride in being there for its policyholders when they need us most, as well as being included in the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for 18 consecutive years (2024), Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 23 years (2024) and Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index for the fourth consecutive year. In addition, the company became a signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) in 2021 and has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (2023) for 10 years. To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac.com or aflac.com/espanol. Investors may learn more about Aflac Incorporated and its commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainability at investors.aflac.com under "Sustainability." Aflac's family of insurers American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, American Family Life Assurance Company of New York, Continental American Insurance Company (CAIC) and Continental American Life Insurance Company.

About Nayya

Nayya simplifies benefits for employees with intuitive experiences that are tailored to address individual needs when they matter most. Leveraging data and technology to increase benefits understanding, reduce user friction, and drive benefits impact from enrollment to usage to re-enrollment. Nayya unites the employee benefits experience to deliver clarity and efficiency across the entire benefits landscape. Headquartered in New York City, Nayya is a privately held company backed by Iconiq, Felicis, and Viewpoint Investment Partners. For more information visit www.nayya.com.

Media contact: Jon Sullivan, 706-763-4813 or [email protected]

Analyst and investor contact: David A. Young, 706-596-3264, 800-235-2667 or [email protected]

1 LIMRA 2022 US Supplemental Health Insurance Total Market Report

Aflac | Aflac New York | WWHQ | 1932 Wynnton Road | Columbus, GA 31999

Continental American Insurance Company | Columbia, SC

SOURCE Aflac