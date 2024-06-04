Aflac partners with Empathy to provide on-demand Loss Support

COLUMBUS, Ga., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac, a leading provider of supplemental and group insurance in the U.S., has partnered with Empathy, an innovative technology company that specializes in providing compassionate and comprehensive on-demand support for bereaved families to assist with the challenges they face after losing a loved one. Effective July 1, Empathy's loss support services will be available to Aflac Group Life, Absence, and Disability Solutions covered insureds and their beneficiaries under life insurance, to better manage grief and administrative burdens associated with the loss of a loved one. These services align with Aflac's commitment to provide care and value to our customers.

According to the Cost of Dying 2024 report, 94.5% of people reported suffering from at least one negative physical or mental symptom after a loss of a loved one, and 84% said these symptoms had a harmful effect on their daily life. Grief and loss can continue to affect families for 10 months, well after they have returned to work.1

"Grief and loss are one of the most challenging times for families, and Aflac is committed to provide comprehensive support when our insureds and their families experience the loss of a loved one," said Aflac Senior Vice President, Group Life, Absence and Disability Solutions, Scott A. Beeman. "Our partnership with Empathy allows us to provide these needed support services to the beneficiaries and also extend the same services to our insureds."

Key features of Loss Support services for beneficiaries and insureds include:

Confidential grief support by Empathy's specialized professionals.

On-demand dedicated bereavement concierge.

Estate administration experts, property clearance assistance and probate guidance.

Identity theft protection and mitigation.

Funeral assistance services.

Comforting grief, mindfulness and sleep support audio guides.

Family collaboration dashboard, allowing the user to assign tasks to family members, share resources and documents.

Secure digital document vault.

Assistance for up to two years following the loss of a loved one.

"The logistics of loss only compound the grieving process, but we believe there's a better way to offer bereavement care," said Ron Gura, co-founder and CEO of Empathy. "Aflac's inclusive support is yet another indication of the impact that a more thoughtful and seamless loss support is having on the insurance industry. Together, we're delivering on our shared commitment to show up for individuals and their families in the moments they need it most."

For more information, visit https://www.aflac.com/brokers/products/group-life-insurance.aspx.

ABOUT AFLAC INCORPORATED

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL), a Fortune 500 company, has helped provide financial protection and peace of mind for more than 68 years to millions of policyholders and customers through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Japan. In the U.S., Aflac is the No. 1 provider of supplemental health insurance products.1 In Japan, Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of cancer and medical insurance in terms of policies in force. The company takes pride in being there for its policyholders when they need us most, as well as being included in the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for 18 consecutive years (2024), Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 23 years (2024) and Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index for the fourth consecutive year (2023). In addition, the company became a signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) in 2021 and has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (2023) for 10 years. To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac.com or aflac.com/espanol. Investors may learn more about Aflac Incorporated and its commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainability at investors.aflac.com under "Sustainability."

ABOUT EMPATHY

Empathy is an innovative technology company transforming the way the world deals with grief and the loss of a loved one. Backed by leading tech investors and the largest global insurance carriers, Empathy is at the forefront of the emerging compassionate economy, setting the new standard in family care and modern employment benefits. Founded in 2020 by Ron Gura and Yonatan Bergman, Empathy offers a full range of assistance to those facing grief, estate settlement, probate and more through life insurance benefits or via bereavement leave through an employer. By partnering with Fortune 500 companies and leading insurance carriers, Empathy currently offers services to five million insureds and 40 million covered individuals across the U.S. at no cost to families. Empathy uses its award-winning app and Care Team to carefully assess needs and next steps and complements experiences through time-saving and tech-enabled tools to effectively provide personalized plans, automated workflows and care resources, including an extensive library of articles, guides and meditation tools to support them through their grieving process. With accolades from Apple, Google Play, CB Insights and Fast Company, and $90 million in total funding, Empathy is the fastest-growing benefit for insurance carriers and employers alike. Learn more about Empathy at www.empathy.com.

Group life, disability, and absence services are provided by Continental American Insurance Company (CAIC); in New York, products and services are provided by American Family Life Assurance Company of New York; in California, coverage is offered by Continental American Life Insurance Company. Products may not be available in all states and may vary depending on state law. These services are intended for general purposes and are not a substitute for professional psychological or medical advice. Empathy may not be available in some states in connection with this partnership. CAIC's affiliation with the Value-Added Service providers is limited only to a marketing alliance, and CAIC and the Value-Added Service providers are not under any sort of mutual ownership, joint venture, or are otherwise related. CAIC makes no representations or warranties regarding the Value-Added Service providers, and does not own or administer any of the products or services provided by the Value-Added Service providers. Each Value-Added Service provider offers its products and services subject to its own terms, limitations and exclusions. Value-Added Services are not available in Idaho or Minnesota. State availability may vary. Continental American Insurance Company, a proud member of the Aflac family of insurers, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aflac Incorporated.

