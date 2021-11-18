Aflac Incorporated Named to 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability™ North America Index

The DJSI comprises North American sustainability leaders as identified by S&P Global through the CSA. It represents the top 20% of the largest 600 North American companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria.

"With a growing number of sustainability-focused investors, it is important that Aflac continues to demonstrate the importance of a balanced approach to business profitability while having a positive impact on the communities we serve. Appearing on the DJSI confirms that Aflac is among the sustainable leaders in environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters," said Aflac Incorporated President and Chief Operating Officer Frederick J. Crawford. "As a publicly traded insurance company whose success relies on maintaining trust among our constituents, we are extremely pleased with this third-party validation of our efforts to conduct and disclose fair, secure and ethical business practices."

According to S&G Global, companies who participate in the CSA receive scores ranging from 0 to 100 and are assigned percentile rankings for approximately 20 financially relevant sustainability criteria across economic, environmental and social dimensions. Aflac received perfect scores in a number of criteria, including Board Diversity Policy, IT Security/Cybersecurity Measures, Climate Change Strategy, Climate Risk Management, Workforce Breakdown: Race/Ethnicity and Nationality, and more.

"We congratulate Aflac for being included in the DJSI for North America," said Manjit Jus, global head of ESG Research, S&P Global. "A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry. The record number of companies participating in the 2021 S&P Global CSA is a testament to the growing movement for ESG disclosure and transparency."

For access to Aflac's published content on all matters related to ESG and corporate responsibility, please go to ESG.Aflac.com.

ABOUT AFLAC INCORPORATED

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is a Fortune 500 company helping provide protection to more than 50 million people through its subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S., where it is a leading supplemental insurer, by paying cash fast when policyholders get sick or injured. For more than six decades, insurance policies of Aflac Incorporated's subsidiaries have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance in Japan, where it insures 1 in 4 households. For 15 consecutive years, Aflac Incorporated has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. In 2021, Fortune included Aflac Incorporated on its list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 20th time, and Bloomberg added Aflac Incorporated to its Gender-Equality Index, which tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation and transparency, for the second consecutive year. To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at Aflac.com or Aflac.com/Espanol. Investors may learn more about Aflac Incorporated and its commitment to ESG and social responsibility at investors.aflac.com under "Sustainability".

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit: www.spglobal.com/spdji.

