COLUMBUS, Ga., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac, a leader in supplemental insurance sales at U.S. worksites and a committed corporate ally of families facing childhood cancer, today announced its national partnership with this year's highly anticipated holiday concert series, iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour. The series connects music lovers across the country with Aflac's ongoing "Aflac Isn't" marketing campaign.

As an added benefit, Aflac recently collaborated with Musicians On Call and artists from iHeartRadio Jingle Ball's star-studded lineup to host an exclusive concert for pediatric cancer patients in Atlanta and Washington, D.C., who are unable to leave the hospital, bringing a piece of the annual tradition to them.

"Since 'Aflac Isn't' launched in January, our company remains steadfast in its mission to forge unique and meaningful relationships with consumers through the world's most renowned music events, and we are excited to close out the year with one of the biggest yet — the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour," said Shannon Watkins, vice president of Brand and Creative Services at Aflac. "As we celebrate the season of joy and giving, we look forward to continuing to educate people about how Aflac doesn't work how they think it does and how we can help Americans with expenses health insurance doesn't cover throughout the holidays. Partnering with the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour is a wonderful opportunity to drive our message home while offering some brave families an unforgettable experience this holiday season."

As part of Aflac's long-term commitment to reach consumers through music, Aflac will help tell the story of how music, like Aflac, is often more than it appears to be. Throughout the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, Aflac will integrate its "Aflac Isn't" messaging into the following music moments:

Aflac will host a "Level Up Lounge" for all parents and chaperones at several concerts, including Dallas/Fort Worth ; Minneapolis/St. Paul ; New York ; Washington, D.C. ; Atlanta ; and Miami / Fort Lauderdale . The Level Up Lounge will provide a VIP experience available to standard ticket holders with free food and beverages, charging stations, comfortable seating and streaming of the concert. Aflac Isn't trivia will be offered for participants to win prizes to supplement their concert experience.

; ; ; ; ; and / . The Level Up Lounge will provide a VIP experience available to standard ticket holders with free food and beverages, charging stations, comfortable seating and streaming of the concert. Aflac Isn't trivia will be offered for participants to win prizes to supplement their concert experience. Parents will also find a "Supplemental Spinner" as part of Aflac's on-site activation in key markets. Participants will have an opportunity to spin a giant wheel and win prizes based on which Aflac Isn't phrase is selected. Prizes will include an instant upgrade to their family's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball experience.

As part of a co-branded editorial series with iHeartRadio, Jingle Ball-themed audio episodes of "For the Record" will set the record straight on the holiday music tour. The "For the Record" audio series will air as a radio broadcast on iHeartRadio stations and stream on the iHeartRadio App.

Aflac will bring unique music discovery to fans through customized iHeartRadio playlists. Additionally, Aflac and Vevo will curate a sponsored Holiday Pop Tour 2019 music video playlist featuring up to 10 of the top Jingle Ball performing artists.

Building on Aflac's 24-Year, $136-plus million commitment to childhood cancer treatment and research, Aflac collaborated with Musicians On Call, a nonprofit organization that brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in health care facilities, and gave children at local hospitals the surprise of the season with two special shows. In Atlanta, popular boy band Why Don't We provided young patients and families at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta with an intimate acoustic performance. In Washington, D.C., award-winning country music stars Dan + Shay engaged patients and families with a special set at Children's National Hospital.

"It was exciting to team up with Aflac and Musicians On Call to bring the music and holiday spirit of iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball to children at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center who aren't able to attend the event in December," said American boy band Why Don't We. "It was great surprising the kids, including one of our superfans, and their families with their very own concert and watching the huge smiles across their faces while we performed. We couldn't think of a better way to give back this season."

"It's important for us to take time out of our schedules to help others, especially during the holidays. We were excited to provide a one-of-a-kind performance with Musicians On Call and Aflac for young patients at Children's National Hospital," said country music duo Dan + Shay. "The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour is a must-see holiday tradition, so we were grateful to give that joyful experience to incredibly brave children facing cancer and create a beautiful memory for everyone involved."

A heartwarming video recapping the Why Don't We and Dan + Shay hospital performances will be shared with concert-goers at select Jingle Ball stops and across digital and social media platforms throughout the tour. To join the conversation, follow the Aflac Duck (@AflacDuck) on Instagram and Facebook.

