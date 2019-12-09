Aflac No. 17 on LATINA Style's List of 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for in the US

COLUMBUS, Ga., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac, a leader in supplemental insurance sales at U.S. worksites, today announced that the company has once again been honored by LATINA Style as one of the 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for in the United States, landing at No. 17 on the prestigious list. This marks the 20th year that Aflac has been recognized in the 22-year history of the LATINA Style 50 Report. According to LATINA Style, the report reflects on programs Latinas are looking for when seeking job opportunities.

"Being on LATINA Style's list of the 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for in the U.S. for 20 years is an amazing accomplishment that demonstrates Aflac's commitment to diversity and inclusion — a devotion that began with our founding and has been cultivated throughout my 30 years as CEO," Aflac Chairman and CEO Dan Amos said. "As a company that provides tremendous shareholder value and is dedicated to corporate responsibility, we recognize both the reputational and business value of doing business the right way, and promoting diversity is the right way to run a business."

Aflac's workforce comprises 67% women and nearly 40% ethnic minorities, including several Latinas serving as vice presidents. Catherine Hernandez-Blades, the company's chief communications and environmental, social and governance officer, is the 2018 LATINA Style Corporate Executive of the Year.

LATINA Style will host the 22nd Annual LATINA Style 50 Awards and Diversity Leaders Conference, honoring the LATINA Style 50 companies and their highest-ranking Latina executives, Feb. 12, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia.

