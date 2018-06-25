Aflac Recognized as One of America's 50 Most Community-Minded Companies

"As research continues to show that consumers, investors and the general public respect and admire companies that are not only successful, but also demonstrate great concern for the community, we are extremely pleased that Aflac is being recognized as a top company for social responsibility," Aflac Senior Vice President, Chief Brand and Communications Officer Catherine Hernandez-Blades said. "Whether it is our 23-year commitment to childhood cancer initiatives, being ever mindful of our environment, or treating our employees with respect and dignity, while embracing diversity, Aflac remains committed to the idea that 'doing good' in the community is in the best interest of the business."

The Civic 50 winners were announced at Service Unites 2018, Points of Light's annual conference on volunteering and service, in Atlanta, Georgia, where leaders from across sectors gathered to discuss social innovation, civic engagement and cross-sector collaboration.

"The Civic 50 truly highlights the commitment of community and civic engagement of America's leading brands," said Natalye Paquin, president and CEO, Points of Light. "Points of Light believes that people drive change in addressing society's growing and most profound challenges. The business community plays an important role in creating and delivering innovative solutions that drive social good in the communities where they live and work."

The Civic 50 is composed of public and private companies with U.S. operations and revenues of $1 billion or more and are selected based on four dimensions of their U.S. community engagement program: investment, integration, institutionalization and impact.

True Impact, a company specializing in helping organizations maximize and measure their social and business value, administered the Civic 50 survey. The survey instrument consists of quantitative and multiple-choice questions that inform the Civic 50 scoring process. The Civic 50 is the only survey and ranking system that exclusively measures corporate involvement in communities.

Aflac's award-winning CSR program has also recently received top honors from the 2018 Public Relations Society of America's Silver Anvil Awards and The Holmes Report's 2018 SABRE Awards.

For more information about Aflac's commitment to social responsibility, please visit Aflac's award-winning CSR microsite at aflac.com/acsr.

About Aflac

When a policyholder gets sick or hurt, Aflac pays cash benefits fast. For more than six decades, Aflac insurance policies have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. In the United States, Aflac is the leader in voluntary insurance sales at the worksite. Through its trailblazing One Day PaySM initiative, for eligible claims, Aflac U.S. can process, approve and electronically send funds to claimants for quick access to cash in just one business day. In Japan, Aflac is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance and insures 1 in 4 households. Aflac insurance products help provide protection to more than 50 million people worldwide. For 12 consecutive years, Aflac has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. In 2018, Fortune magazine recognized Aflac as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work for in America for the 20th consecutive year and included Aflac on its list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 17th time. Aflac Incorporated is a Fortune 500 company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFL. To find out more about Aflac and One Day PaySM, visit aflac.com or aflac.com/espanol.

About Points of Light

Points of Light, the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service, mobilizes millions of people to take action that is changing the world. Through affiliates in more than 200 cities and partnerships with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 4 million volunteers in 20 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people where it is needed most. For more information, visit www.pointsoflight.org.

Aflac herein means American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus and American Family Life Assurance Company of New York.

