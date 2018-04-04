Aflac Recognized for Social Responsibility

"We are thrilled that PR News has recognized Aflac with this award, because it is the content of the report that drives the quality of the report," said Aflac Senior Vice President, Chief Brand and Communications Officer Catherine Hernandez-Blades. "We are proud of our reputation as a company that does things the right way, with transparency, honesty and ethics. It has been our company's commitment for more than 60 years, and this award serves as confirmation that doing good in the community is very good for business."

PR News recently celebrated the communicators who work hard to make the world a better place via corporate social responsibility and nonprofit initiatives. The awards luncheon, which took place at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., featured campaigns, stories and programs, plus a keynote from Bob Filbin, chief data scientist at Crisis Text Line. The award winners were judged on the impact of the communications campaigns executed in the last 18 months and on the positive influence these companies and programs have had on society.

Notable highlights from Aflac's report include raising more than $110 million in contributions for childhood cancer support services and research; strengthening the company's emphasis on diversity, gender parity in pay, and ethics in the workplace; and reducing the businesses' carbon footprint through its Smart Green program. In the report, Aflac employees and independent sales agents licensed to sell Aflac products, who embody this year's theme, "Everyone Has the Power to Do Good," share stories about their work, bringing to life Aflac's ethical business practices, a productive and diverse workplace, philanthropic efforts and environmental sustainability initiatives. Aflac's report is guided by GRI standards and focuses on key CSR dimensions, as defined by Reputation Institute, considered the gold standard in reputation tracking.

In addition to the Sustainability/CSR Report win, Hernandez-Blades received the CSR Professional of the Year award.

Visit Aflac's CSR microsite to access this year's report.

When a policyholder gets sick or hurt, Aflac pays cash benefits fast. For more than six decades, Aflac insurance policies have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. In the United States, Aflac is the leader in voluntary insurance sales at the worksite. Through its trailblazing One Day PaySM initiative, Aflac U.S. can receive, process, approve and disburse payment for eligible claims in one business day. In Japan, Aflac is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance and insures 1 in 4 households. Aflac insurance products help provide protection to more than 50 million people worldwide. For 12 consecutive years, Aflac has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. In 2018, Fortune magazine recognized Aflac as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work for in America for the 20th consecutive year and included Aflac on its list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 17th time.

