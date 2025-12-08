AFORE ACQUIRES VA-BASED RESOLVE INSURANCE; APPOINTS CHRISTOPHER G. BURNS NATIONAL MARINE PRACTICE LEADER

Afore Insurance Services, LLC, announced its acquisition of Resolve Insurance Group, Inc. of Virginia Beach, VA, expanding further into Virginia and the Mid-Atlantic.





Christopher G. Burns has been appointed as Senior Vice President and National Marine Practice Leader.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Afore Insurance Services, LLC ("Afore") today announced its acquisition of Resolve Insurance Group, a respected independent insurance agency headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia. As part of the transaction, Christopher G. Burns will join Afore as Senior Vice President and National Marine Practice Leader.

Insurance agency owners are increasingly choosing Afore's unique partnership-acquisition model over selling to other buyers.

Following the acquisition, Resolve Insurance Group will become part of Afore's Mid-Atlantic Region, operating under the leadership of Brett D. Balsley, Regional President. "Resolve has built a strong reputation in Virginia and nationally in the marine market for service, expertise, and community commitment," said Mr. Balsley. "We are thrilled to welcome the Resolve team to Afore. Their local presence, combined with our regional resources, strengthens our ability to serve clients with excellence and accelerates our planned growth across the Mid-Atlantic."

Burns, known for his expertise, leadership, and client relationships with vessel operators, shipyards, marine contractors, and maritime businesses, will oversee Afore's Marine Practice expansion along the Eastern Seaboard and the Gulf Coast. "I'm honored to join Afore at such a pivotal moment," Burns said. "I'm passionate about building marine insurance programs, leading producers, and helping maritime companies affordably manage risk. I look forward to growing our Marine Practice and developing marine specialists nationally."

The acquisition of Resolve Insurance Group follows Afore's ongoing investment in the Mid-Atlantic region, including several other recent transactions that further strengthened Afore's presence and capabilities in Virginia and neighboring states. These additions reflect Afore's accelerated strategy to build dominant regional platforms nationwide, supported by specialized industry expertise, broad carrier relationships, and best-in-class client service. "Afore is committed to becoming the premier independent insurance platform serving the Mid-Atlantic and the greater Eastern Seaboard," said Michael A. Garguilo, President & CEO of Afore Insurance Services, LLC. "The Resolve acquisition and Chris Burns's addition show that Afore's unique model appeals to independent insurance agency owners looking to grow their specialties while maintaining their local presence and entrepreneurial control."

About Afore Insurance Services, LLC:

Afore Insurance Services is a consolidated insurance brokerage acquisition platform offering independent insurance agencies the opportunity to partner with a top-100 national firm to better serve clients. With roots dating back to the 1970s, Afore has successfully acquired more than 50 agencies and operates them under custom operating structures, where the principals and producers of the acquired agencies continue to lead client sales and service locally. The company is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, and today is one of the largest insurance brokers in the US, with more than 20 offices nationwide.

