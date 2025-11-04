Afore Insurance Services Acquires Salzberg Insurance Agency in Norfolk, Virginia

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Afore Insurance Services, LLC (Afore) today announced its acquisition of Salzberg Insurance Agency, a well-respected insurance agency in Norfolk, Virginia, with an 87-year legacy of serving the Hampton Roads business community.

Salzberg has built a reputation in Norfolk for its trusted advice and local service covering businesses and families. Afore's partnership with Salzberg marks the beginning of the company's planned growth in Virginia and the broader Mid-Atlantic region through its regional platform partner, BCA Insurance.

Salzberg says Afore's partnership model is unique compared to those offered by other buyers.

"After nearly a century as a fixture in the Norfolk market, we are excited to join forces with Afore," said Ralph Soussan, principal of Salzberg Insurance Agency. "Our team and I will remain in Norfolk and are committed to preserving our local heritage and enhancing our client relationships, as we gain access to Afore's national resources to serve our clients—and to expand. We chose Afore as our growth partner because they share our values and vision for the future, offering alternatives we didn't find with other firms. Together, we are positioned to add new people and new offices throughout Virginia while continuing our commitment to this community."

Under the agreement, Salzberg will operate as part of Afore's Mid-Atlantic region. Their leadership and staff will continue to serve clients locally, while utilizing Afore's scale, carrier relationships, technology, and support to enhance service and offer broader product solutions from their existing offices.

Michael A. Garguilo, President & Chief Executive Officer of Afore, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Ralph Soussan and the entire Salzberg team, which comes to us with an extraordinary legacy in Norfolk and the Hampton Roads region, one that we intend to honor and continue."

Brett D. Balsley, Regional President of Afore's Mid-Atlantic Region and head of its BCA Insurance division, added: "We admire the client-first service culture that Ralph and his team have created at Salzberg. We're thrilled for them to become part of the Afore family. Together we will bring even greater service depth, scale, and local commitment to the Virginia market."

Balsley later stated that Salzberg is the first of several agency acquisition partnerships Afore soon expects to announce in Virginia and the surrounding Mid-Atlantic states, adding to the company's capabilities in the region.

About Afore Insurance Services, LLC:

Afore Insurance Services is a consolidated insurance brokerage acquisition platform offering independent insurance agencies the opportunity to partner with a top-100 national firm to better serve clients. With roots dating back to the 1970s, Afore has successfully acquired more than 50 agencies and operates them under custom operating structures, where the principals and producers of the acquired agencies continue to lead client sales and service locally. The company is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, and today is one of the largest insurance brokers in the US, with more than 20 offices nationwide.

For more information:

Holden King

Afore Insurance Services, LLC

Phone: (770) 727-3268

Email: [email protected]

www.afore.insure

SOURCE Afore Insurance Services, LLC