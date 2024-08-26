AFP 2024 Executive Institute to Focus on Actionable Strategies for Organizational Success

The event, sponsored by PNC Bank, will feature keynote speakers Giselle Kovary, David E. Altig; full lineup of sessions and networking events for treasury and finance executives

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The AFP 2024 Executive Institute, sponsored by PNC Bank, will equip treasury and finance executives with actionable strategies for organizational success in a dynamic business and economic landscape.

The Executive Institute is an exclusive extension of AFP 2024, an annual conference for treasury and finance professionals organized by the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP). The Executive Institute is a curated experience for executive-level treasury and finance leaders to discuss challenges with like-minded peers and gain new perspectives on trending topics.

Giselle Kovary, head of Learning & Development at Optimus SBR, will open the Executive Institute on Monday, Oct. 21, with a keynote on how generational identities translate into behaviors as they relate to one's relationship to the organization, relationship with authority and work styles.

David E. Altig, executive vice president and chief economic adviser of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, will deliver the Executive Institute keynote on Tuesday, Oct. 22, addressing key indicators that shape the Federal Reserve's economic policies and macroeconomic factors that treasury and finance leaders need to monitor.

"At AFP, we believe that continuous learning is essential for executives to meet the complex demands of their roles," said Jim Kaitz, president & CEO of AFP. "With five generations now represented in the workplace, human capital risk management has become more complex, and uncertainty remains in the economic outlook for 2024 and beyond. This year's Executive Institute will provide executives with strategies for their pressing challenges."

Programming for executives at AFP 2024 also includes:

Educational sessions on topics such as setting AI finance goals, applying generative AI to treasury and unlocking workforce activation effectively;

Roundtable discussions on selecting, implementing and optimizing a TMS solution and developing resiliency amidst working capital uncertainty; and

Networking events for executives to build their peer network.

"In today's evolving business landscape, it's critical for treasury and finance leaders to join insightful discussions and share best practices for trending business topics, including economic policy and organizational management," said Emma Loftus, executive vice president and head of PNC Treasury Management. "PNC is a proud continued sponsor of this program, where industry leaders collaborate to help solve problems, improve operations and overcome collective challenges."

Created exclusively for treasury and finance executives, attendance at the AFP Executive Institute is limited to corporate practitioners with the title of CFO, VP of Finance, Treasurer, Assistant Treasurer or Controller. Reserve your seat by registering for AFP 2024 and selecting the AFP Executive Institute. Register by Sept. 13 to save $300.

