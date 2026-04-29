AFP Launches No Code AI for Finance Certificate to Upskill Finance Teams

New certificate empowers financial professionals with real-world AI skills that don't require programming expertise

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) announced the launch of its No Code AI for Finance Certificate Program. Taught by an AI expert with a background in finance and operations, the virtual on-demand program goes beyond theory, providing practical applications of AI in finance.

Key takeaways

The Association for Financial Professionals announced the launch of its No Code AI for Finance Certificate Program.

Practical curriculum : The certificate course, developed through feedback from finance practitioners, provides hands-on exercises and lessons on building a data foundation, training and interpreting machine learning models, generating insights with generative AI and embedding ethics in AI adoption

: The certificate course, developed through feedback from finance practitioners, provides hands-on exercises and lessons on building a data foundation, training and interpreting machine learning models, generating insights with generative AI and embedding ethics in AI adoption Self-paced learning: Once registered for the certificate, eight hours of on-demand content across four modules are available in AFP Learn.

Once registered for the certificate, eight hours of on-demand content across four modules are available in AFP Learn. Professional recognition: The certificate course is eligible for 9.6 CTP, FPAC and CCM Credits and provides a Digital Badge and printable certificate upon successful completion.

Why it matters

The finance function is at a critical turning point. Data volumes are growing while finance professionals are increasingly being asked to do more with less. The No Code AI for Finance Certificate equips teams to scale their impact by automating labor-intensive workflows and speeding up processes while maintaining accuracy.

Comprehensive curriculum

The certificate program includes four modules that are tailored to the specific needs of finance professionals:

Data Foundations for Trustworthy Finance Analytics: Learn about decision cycles AI can shorten, mitigation tactics for AI hallucinations, and the difference between supervised, unsupervised and generative tasks. Understanding the Full Machine Learning Process and Its Results: Learn to frame finance machine learning problems correctly, choose and defend the right success metrics for each task and translate model results into business-ready insights. Generative AI for Finance: Smarter Questions, Faster Insights: Learn to write prompts for GenAI, generate and refine GenAI-supported data-prep code, pressure test insights with GenAI and apply guardrails for GenAI. From AI Capability to Adoption & Ethics by Design: Learn to select and prioritize a first AI pilot, design an operating cadence, draft an ethics and risk control sheet, and define ROI and adoption KPIs.

Each module includes downloadable assets to help learners apply the lessons to their day-to-day work.

Key quote

"At AFP, we recognized a clear need for training that addresses finance-specific applications of AI. This certificate acts as a bridge to connect financial professionals to the transformative power of AI, ensuring they remain the indispensable strategic partners their organizations require," said Pat Culkin, President & CEO of AFP.

Ready to lead AI adoption in your finance team?

Enroll in the certificate program and begin working toward the No Code AI for Finance Certificate.

FAQs

Who should enroll in this certificate program?

The program is designed for financial professionals at all levels looking to integrate AI into their workflows.

Are there any prerequisites for the course?

There are no prerequisites for this course. It is accessible to professionals of all technical backgrounds. No coding knowledge is required.

How is the course delivered?

The course consists of eight hours of on-demand content across four modules, which can be completed at the learner's own pace.

How much does it cost to enroll in the certificate program?

The certificate program is $295 for AFP members and $495 for non-members.

About AFP®

Headquartered outside of Washington, D.C., and located regionally in Singapore, the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) is the professional society committed to advancing the success of treasury and finance members and their organizations. Established and administered by AFP, the Certified Treasury Professional and Certified Corporate FP&A Professional credentials set standards of excellence in treasury and finance. Each year, AFP hosts the largest networking conference worldwide for about 7,000 corporate financial professionals.

Media contact

Joe Hodanich

Senior Director, Digital Strategy & Content

Association for Financial Professionals

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Association for Financial Professionals