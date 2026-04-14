Over 75% of US Firms Experienced Payments Fraud in 2025, While AI Adoption for Fraud Mitigation Lags

Survey findings from the Association for Financial Professionals highlight surge in business email compromise and enduring check vulnerabilities

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) released its 2026 AFP Payments Fraud and Control Survey Report, underwritten by Truist, demonstrating how payments fraud remains a persistent risk for organizations of all sizes.

Key takeaways

Business email compromise affected 74% of organizations in 2025, representing a significant increase from 2023 and 2024, according to the 2026 AFP Payments Fraud and Control Survey, underwritten by Truist.

Payments fraud exposure : More than three-quarters of organizations (76%) in the United States experienced attempted or actual payments fraud in 2025.

: More than three-quarters of organizations (76%) in the United States experienced attempted or actual payments in 2025. Lag in AI adoption : Just 17% of organizations leverage AI to combat payments fraud .

: Just 17% of organizations leverage AI to combat payments . Effectiveness of AI: Organizations using AI for fraud mitigation reported enhanced efficiency in fraud reporting (49%), improved detection of deepfake technology (45%) and real-time identification capabilities (43%).

Organizations using AI for mitigation reported enhanced efficiency in reporting (49%), improved detection of deepfake technology (45%) and real-time identification capabilities (43%). Most targeted payment method : Over half of organizations (58%) reported that checks are subject to fraud .

: Over half of organizations (58%) reported that checks are subject to . Increase in BEC attacks: About three in four organizations (74%) were affected by business email compromise (BEC) in 2025.

Why it matters

Payments fraud remains a pervasive threat to U.S. businesses. While AI technology has been shown to enhance fraud detection, many organizations are slow to adopt it due to concerns about costs, the perceived immaturity of the technology, and reliance on existing controls or partners. This delay, combined with ongoing reliance on checks and a rise in BEC attacks, leaves organizations vulnerable to significant, often unrecoverable financial losses.

Check usage persists in spite of vulnerabilities

Even though checks are the payment method most frequently affected by fraud, 72% of organizations using checks plan to continue using them for the foreseeable future. Over two-thirds of these organizations (68%) cited vendor requirements as a reason for their decision.

Treasury's role in fraud detection, reporting and recovery

Survey respondents cited treasury as the department most likely to discover attempted fraud (83%) and actual fraud (55%). Treasury plays a critical role not just in detecting but also in responding to fraud. It monitors bank activity, manages controls and coordinates recovery efforts, often in collaboration with the accounts payable function and banking and vendor partners.

Key quotes

"AFP's survey demonstrates how the treasury function has solidified its role as a primary line of defense against fraud. Integrating AI-powered technologies with traditional controls will ensure the profession stays ahead of evolving fraud tactics as a continuous improvement," said Tom Hunt, CTP, Director of Treasury Practice, AFP.

"Fraud prevention today is an operating model, not a single control," said Chris Ward, Truist Head of Enterprise Payments. "The best outcomes come from strengthening the fundamentals — verification, disciplined approvals and timely detection — and using technology to reinforce trust as payments move faster. At Truist, that's how we show up: with simplicity, speed, safety and smart execution."

Survey methodology

The 2026 AFP Payments Fraud and Control Survey was conducted in January 2026 among 465 treasury practitioners representing U.S. organizations of varying sizes and industries.

Download the survey report

Full survey findings are available in the 2026 AFP Payments Fraud and Control Survey Report.

FAQs

Which payment methods are the most common targets for fraud?

Paper checks (cited by 58% of survey respondents) were the most targeted in 2025, followed by ACH debits (30%) and wire transfers (25%).

What percentage of businesses incurred financial losses from fraud in 2025?

Financial losses were reported by 48% of organizations with revenue under $1 billion and 66% of organizations with revenue exceeding $1 billion.

How does the impact of fraud differ between small and large organizations?

While smaller firms face fraud less frequently, they lack the recovery infrastructure of larger firms and are therefore much more likely to absorb the full financial loss of a successful fraud attack.

About AFP®

Headquartered outside of Washington, D.C., and located regionally in Singapore, the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) is the professional society committed to advancing the success of treasury and finance members and their organizations. Established and administered by AFP, the Certified Treasury Professional and Certified Corporate FP&A Professional credentials set standards of excellence in treasury and finance. Each year, AFP hosts the largest networking conference worldwide for about 7,000 corporate financial professionals.

Media contact

Joe Hodanich

Senior Director, Digital Strategy & Content

Association for Financial Professionals

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Association for Financial Professionals