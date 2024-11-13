AFP Welcomes Andrew Deichler as Director, Payments Practice

Diechler's appointment signals AFP's commitment to expanding its payments initiatives.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Financial Professionals (AFP), the professional society for corporate financial professionals, announces the appointment of Andrew Deichler as Director, Payments Practice. The appointment signals the organization's commitment to serve the varied and evolving needs of corporate financial professionals in the payments space.

In his new role, Deichler will be responsible for leading the expansion of AFP's payments initiatives through original and essential content, programs and products. He brings a wealth of knowledge in corporate payments, accounts receivable, accounts payable, payments fraud, emerging payments technologies and working capital efficiency.

Deichler previously held content management roles at ITegrity, Inc., Rectangle Health, Kyriba and SHRM. Prior to those roles, he worked in communications and marketing at AFP for over a decade, producing a wide range of content on payments and other key topics.

"Andrew's extensive experience in the areas of payments and content creation makes him an invaluable asset to AFP," said Jim Kaitz, President & CEO of AFP. "With his expertise, we are well-positioned to expand our payments resources for corporate financial professionals."

Deichler graduated from Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania (Shippensburg, PA) with a B.A. in English, communication/journalism.

About AFP®

Headquartered outside of Washington, D.C., and located regionally in Singapore, the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) is the professional society committed to advancing the success of treasury and finance members and their organizations. Established and administered by AFP, the Certified Treasury Professional and Certified Corporate FP&A Professional credentials set standards of excellence in treasury and finance. Each year, AFP hosts the largest networking conference worldwide for close to 7,000 corporate financial professionals.

