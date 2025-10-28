AFR Evolves Into eLEND: A Bold, Modern Brand for the Next Era of Mortgage Lending

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Financial Resources AFR has officially rebranded as eLEND®, marking a bold step forward in its mission to deliver a modern, tech-driven mortgage experience for brokers and borrowers alike. This transformation reflects the company's commitment to innovation, efficiency, and partnerships, while keeping the trusted relationships and service-first values that AFR is known for.

A Brand Evolution for a New Era

Since the acquisition by new ownership and the appointment of new leadership in February 2024, AFR has accelerated efforts to enhance the mortgage experience for brokers and borrowers. With expanded digital tools, streamlined processes, and a more customer centric philosophy, the company has reached a pivotal moment: a full brand evolution to better represent who it is today and where it is headed.

"We've evolved, and so has our brand," said Robert Pieklo, CEO and President of eLEND. "While our name and look are changing, our commitment to brokers, borrowers, and service-first lending remains unwavering. eLEND reflects the modern, innovative, and efficient mortgage experience we deliver every day."

Why This Matters

Streamlined Processes: Refined workflows and operational efficiencies that eliminate bottlenecks, improve accuracy, and accelerate the path from submission to closing.





Modern, Tech-Forward Experience: Technology crafted with the user experience in mind, giving partners the tools, insights, and automation needed to close loans faster and serve clients better.





Technology crafted with the user experience in mind, giving partners the tools, insights, and automation needed to close loans faster and serve clients better. Focused on TPO Success: AFR Wholesale is now eLEND TPO, empowering third-party originators with the support, programs, and tools they need to succeed.

What's Staying the Same

Leadership, values, and service-first dedication remain unchanged.

Existing programs, pricing, and support teams continue to serve brokers and borrowers with the same commitment to excellence.

Looking Ahead

This rebrand marks the beginning of an exciting chapter for the company, signaling its dedication to modernizing the mortgage experience without compromising the trusted relationships and expertise AFR has built over the years.

Discover the New eLEND: www.elend.com

About American Financial Resources, LLC dba eLEND

American Financial Resources, LLC dba eLEND is a national leader in residential mortgage lending, providing a wide range of innovative mortgage solutions. With a commitment to transparency, technology, and partner success, eLEND supports lenders, brokers, and borrowers through flexible programs, efficient operations, and modern tools designed to streamline the mortgage experience from start to finish. eLEND is an Equal Housing Lender and Equal Opportunity Employer. NMLS 2826. For more information, visit www.elend.com.

SOURCE American Financial Resources, LLC dba eLEND