eLEND Announces Bobbi MacPherson as Chief Risk Officer

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- eLEND is proud to announce the appointment of Bobbi MacPherson as the company's new Chief Risk Officer, where she will lead Risk, Underwriting, Post Closing, Process Improvement, and Product Development. In this expanded role, MacPherson will oversee key functions designed to enhance operational quality, reinforce risk management practices, and support eLEND's continued growth and stability.

MacPherson joined eLEND (legally known as American Financial Resources, LLC) in 2024 and has already made a significant impact on the organization. Her transition into this new position reflects both her exceptional leadership and the strategic importance of strengthening eLEND's risk culture as the company continues to evolve.

With a career spanning leadership roles across Operations, Credit Policy, Training, and Capital Markets, MacPherson brings a uniquely well-rounded and highly informed perspective to the business. Her experience across organizations of varying size and structure gives her a deep understanding of how to balance innovation with risk, ensuring the company remains both agile and resilient.

"Bobbi's immense impact on eLEND has been evident since the day she joined," said Michael Brenning, Chief Operating Officer. "Her ability to unify teams, streamline processes, and bring clarity to complex challenges is remarkable. We are confident that, under her guidance, this new risk division will be a powerful engine for long-term success."

In her role as Chief Risk Officer, MacPherson will focus on developing and refining risk frameworks, enabling process improvements, and ensuring product offerings meet the evolving needs of both clients and the broader mortgage industry. Her leadership will play a pivotal role in supporting eLEND's mission to deliver a seamless, high-quality lending experience.

"I'm honored to take on this role and continue contributing to eLEND's transformation," said MacPherson. "The opportunity to build a strong, integrated risk function that supports sustainable growth is incredibly exciting. I look forward to working closely with our talented teams to shape what comes next."

About American Financial Resources, LLC dba eLEND

American Financial Resources, LLC dba eLEND is a national leader in residential mortgage lending, providing a wide range of innovative mortgage solutions.

