AFR Unveils New Loan Communication Tech to Streamline Broker Experience

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Financial Resources, LLC (AFR) is proud to announce the launch of its new Loan Communication Technology, a cutting-edge platform designed to enhance communication and streamline processes for brokers. This upgraded portal reflects the new AFR's ongoing commitment to providing its clients with faster, more transparent, and efficient solutions.

Key Features of the Loan Communication Technology:

Direct Messaging: Brokers can now send messages at the loan level, ensuring faster, clearer communication. Messages are stored within the portal, making tracking conversations seamless for both brokers and AFR's team.





Service Request System: The new, simplified system allows brokers to submit and track inquiries and requests with ease. From pricing to underwriting, every request is directed to the appropriate department for timely resolution.

In a move to further improve efficiency, AFR requests that all future inquiries and escalations be submitted exclusively through the Loan Center Portal instead of email. This ensures requests are tracked accurately and addressed more quickly, minimizing any potential delays or miscommunication.

"We've listened to our brokers and created this platform to meet their need for faster, clearer, and more efficient communication," said Michael Brenning, Head of Production at AFR. "We're confident that the new Loan Communication Technology will provide a smoother, more productive experience and enhance our partnership with brokers."

AFR's new portal is live as of October 16, 2024. Brokers are encouraged to explore its features and experience firsthand how it simplifies their business operations.

Current AFR clients: Experience the difference today by visiting the AFR Loan Center and using the new features! [Login Here].

Not yet a partner with AFR? Join the journey and partner with us today! [Partner Here].

About American Financial Resources, LLC

American Financial Resources, LLC (AFR) is a national leader in residential mortgage lending. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, AFR provides a wide range of mortgage products to meet the needs of diverse clients. The company's focus on continuous improvement and strategic growth ensures that it remains at the forefront of the industry. American Financial Resources, LLC. is an Equal Housing Lender and Equal Opportunity Employer Lender. NMLS 2826 at www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. For more information, visit www.afrcorp.com.

