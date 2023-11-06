Africa - Haircare Market size to increase by USD 1.10 billion between 2022 to 2027| The growing use of online channels drives the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Africa - Haircare Market size is expected to grow by USD 1.10 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of over 6.64% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's market analysis. Products targeted at specific hair types in Africa is notably driving the haircare market. However,  factor such as Counterfeit products in East Africa may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Product (Shampoo, Conditioner, Hair color, Hairstyling products, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Haircare Market in Africa 2023-2027
Africa - Haircare Market 2023 – 2027:  Key Segment Analysis

The shampoo segment is projected to experience notable expansion during the forecast period. Shampoo's primary objective is to revitalize hair by combating damage from pollution, UV rays, and harmful chemicals. The regional market is witnessing a growing preference for natural shampoo, prompting key industry players to introduce products aligned with consumer needs and preferences.

Africa - Haircare Market 2023 – 2027:  Company Insights 
The haircare market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including: Amka Products Pty Ltd., Bhuman Waterless Skincare, Canviiy LLC, Combe Inc., Coty Inc., Curls in Bloom, Davines Spa, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson, LOreal SA, Moroccanoil Inc., Nubian Crown Hair, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co. and Unilever PLC

  • Amka Products Pty Ltd: The company offers haircare products under brands such as Easy waves, Fenjal classic, Black like me, and BLM for curls.
  • Bhuman Waterless Skincare: The company offers haircare products such as B Human restore, retain and renew shampoo, B Human hydrate, nourish and shine shampoo, and B Human soothe, strengthen and smooth shampoo.
  • Canviiy LLC: The company offers haircare products such as Canviiy ScalpBliss moisture plus repair organic based conditioner.
Haircare Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.64%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 1.10 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.89

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Amka Products Pty Ltd., Bhuman Waterless Skincare, Canviiy LLC, Combe Inc., Coty Inc., Curls in Bloom, Davines Spa, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson, LOreal SA, Moroccanoil Inc., Nubian Crown Hair, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

TOC:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Product
  7. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
  8. Market Segmentation by Geography
  9. Customer Landscape
  10. Geographic Landscape
  11. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  12. Company Landscape
  13. Company Analysis
  14. Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

