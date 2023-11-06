Africa - Haircare Market size to increase by USD 1.10 billion between 2022 to 2027| The growing use of online channels drives the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Africa - Haircare Market size is expected to grow by USD 1.10 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of over 6.64% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's market analysis. Products targeted at specific hair types in Africa is notably driving the haircare market. However, factor such as Counterfeit products in East Africa may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Product (Shampoo, Conditioner, Hair color, Hairstyling products, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Haircare Market in Africa 2023-2027

Africa - Haircare Market 2023 – 2027: Key Segment Analysis

The shampoo segment is projected to experience notable expansion during the forecast period. Shampoo's primary objective is to revitalize hair by combating damage from pollution, UV rays, and harmful chemicals. The regional market is witnessing a growing preference for natural shampoo, prompting key industry players to introduce products aligned with consumer needs and preferences.

Africa - Haircare Market 2023 – 2027: Company Insights

The haircare market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including: Amka Products Pty Ltd., Bhuman Waterless Skincare, Canviiy LLC, Combe Inc., Coty Inc., Curls in Bloom, Davines Spa, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson, LOreal SA, Moroccanoil Inc., Nubian Crown Hair, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co. and Unilever PLC

Bhuman Waterless Skincare: The company offers haircare products such as B Human restore, retain and renew shampoo, B Human hydrate, nourish and shine shampoo, and B Human soothe, strengthen and smooth shampoo.

The company offers haircare products such as B Human restore, retain and renew shampoo, B Human hydrate, nourish and shine shampoo, and B Human soothe, strengthen and smooth shampoo. Canviiy LLC: The company offers haircare products such as Canviiy ScalpBliss moisture plus repair organic based conditioner.

Haircare Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.64% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1.10 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.89 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amka Products Pty Ltd., Bhuman Waterless Skincare, Canviiy LLC, Combe Inc., Coty Inc., Curls in Bloom, Davines Spa, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson, LOreal SA, Moroccanoil Inc., Nubian Crown Hair, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Product Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

