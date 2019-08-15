Africa & Middle East Mobile Retail Shopping Business and Investment Opportunities Databook 2019

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Africa & Middle East Mobile Retail Shopping Business and Investment Opportunities (Databook Series) - Market Size and Forecast, Retail Spend Analysis, and Consumer Attitude & Behaviour" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The retail shopping through mobile in Middle East & Africa is expected to record a CAGR of 18.7% to reach US$ 178,633.5 million by 2025. The mobile wallet payment in retail industry increased at a CAGR of 18.5% during 2018-2025.



This is a bundled offering, combining 10 countries. This report provides a comprehensive view on retail shopping through mobile payment/mobile wallet, covering market size and growth dynamics, retail spending, and consumer attitude and behaviour in Africa & Middle East. The report focuses on data-centric analysis to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.



Reason to Buy

In-depth Understanding of Mobile Payment Market Dynamics in Retail Shopping: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2016-2025) in Africa & Middle East .

& . Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate mobile payment/mobile wallet strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in the mobile payment industry.

Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour. Get detailed insights into retail spend through mobile wallet in Africa & Middle East .



Key Topics Covered:



This is a bundled offering, comprising of 10 detailed reports:



Country Report 1 - Egypt Mobile Retail Shopping Business and Investment Opportunities

Country Report 2 - Ethiopia Mobile Retail Shopping Business and Investment Opportunities

Country Report 3 - Kenya Mobile Retail Shopping Business and Investment Opportunities

Country Report 4 - Morocco Mobile Retail Shopping Business and Investment Opportunities

Country Report 5 - Nigeria Mobile Retail Shopping Business and Investment Opportunities

Country Report 6 - Saudi Arabia Mobile Retail Shopping Business and Investment Opportunities

Country Report 7 - South Africa Mobile Retail Shopping Business and Investment Opportunities

Country Report 8 - Tanzania Mobile Retail Shopping Business and Investment Opportunities

Country Report 9 - United Arab Emirates Mobile Retail Shopping Business and Investment Opportunities

Country Report 10 - Democratic Republic of the Congo Mobile Retail Shopping Business and Investment Opportunities



1 About this Report



2 Mobile Payment Industry Attractiveness



3 Mobile Wallet Competitive Landscape and Market Share Analysis



4 Analysis of Mobile Wallet Market Share by Technology Channel



5 Mobile Payment in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



6 Mobile Payment in Retail In-Store Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



7 Mobile Payment in Retail Online Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



8 Mobile Payment in Retail Online Domestic Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



9 Mobile Payment in Retail Online International Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



10 Mobile Payment Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour



