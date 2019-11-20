Africa Air Conditioner Market 2015-2018 & 2025F - Key Players are Samsung, Gree, Midea, Carrier, Daikin, and LG

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Africa Air Conditioner Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By Countries, By Types, By Applications, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Africa Air Conditioner Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2019-25.



The rising number of commercial and residential projects in Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa to support the infrastructural development activities would spur the demand for air conditioners in the Africa region. Furthermore, growing urban migration across major cities of Africa coupled with the increasing purchasing power of the consumers would contribute towards the growth of the air conditioners market in Africa.



Split air conditioners are most popular in the region than any other air conditioner types. Due to their widespread deployment in the residential and small commercial buildings, these have clocked significant market share. The split air conditioners would undergo the highest growth in the overall market on account of the growing number of housing development initiatives.



Additionally, increasing interest of international hospitality brands such as Hyatt, Radisson, and Marriott to expand in the African countries would back the growth of air conditioner market by generating additional demand for VRF and chillers to support their infrastructural needs. The sales of floor standing air conditioners are also gaining momentum in the countries due to their increasing popularity among the residential and hospitality sectors. Some of the key players in the Africa air conditioner market include - Samsung, Gree, Midea, Carrier, Daikin, and LG.



The report comprehensively covers the market by types, applications, and countries. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the market trends, opportunities, high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Markets Covered:



The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:



By Countries

Egypt

Algeria

Nigeria

South Africa

Ethiopia

Kenya

Tunisia

Sudan & South Sudan

By Types

Room AC

Window



Split

Ducted AC

Ceiling Concealed



Rooftop Packaged

Ductless AC

Cassette



Floor Standing



Ceiling Suspended

Centralized AC

VRF



AHU/FCU



Chiller



Condensing Unit



Others (Evaporator Coils, Compressor, etc.)

By Applications

Residential

Commercial Offices & Retail

Healthcare

Transport

Hospitality

Others (Education, BFSI, etc.)

Company Profiles



Carrier Corporation

Daikin Middle East & Africa FZE

Fujitsu General Ltd.

Gree Electric Appliances, Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

Midea Group Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

S.K.M Air Conditioning LLC

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Trane Inc.

