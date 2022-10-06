Africa and Middle East B2C e-Commerce Market Report 2022-2026: e-Commerce in the MENA is Swiftly Catching Up to Global Superpowers Like United States and China

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Africa and Middle East B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals, Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q2 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Middle East and Africa B2C Ecommerce market are expected to grow by 22.38% annually to reach US$104.1 billion in 2022.

The medium to the long-term growth story of the B2C Ecommerce industry in the Middle East ad Africa promises to be attractive. The B2C Ecommerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 15.19% during 2022-2026. The region's B2C Ecommerce Gross Merchandise Value will increase from US$85.1 billion in 2021 to US$183.4 billion by 2026.



With various stores stepping up their online services before the global pandemic outbreak in 2021, B2C e-commerce in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is swiftly catching up to global superpowers like the United States and China. One of the major contributors to the MENA region's e-commerce market is the United Arab Emirates (UAE) e-commerce sector.



The rising internet penetration rates largely drive the expansion of the e-commerce industry in the UAE. This, coupled with growing incomes, high possessions of smartphone devices, increasing presence of global players, and enhanced supply chain solutions, has supported the market growth over the last two years. While the country has been a cash-dominant society in the past, the global pandemic outbreak has forced consumers to quickly adopt digital payment methods.



The growing trust in digital payment services has supported the rise of cross-border e-commerce in the country. Notably, consumers prefer a wide range of products at lower prices from cross-border e-commerce providers. Some of the leading countries from which the consumers in UAE purchase include the United States, China, and India. The growing trend of cross-border e-commerce is expected to further support the growth of the overall B2C e-commerce industry in the country over the next three to four years.



With the current pace of developments in the United Arab Emirates e-commerce industry, the country has become an active region for attracting local and international investments in the e-commerce market. Over the next three to four years, consumer spending on e-commerce platforms is also expected to grow significantly amid the growing trust and convenience among customers in the country. The shift to online shopping channels over the last two years, amid the global pandemic outbreak, has accelerated the growth of the B2C e-commerce industry in the country.



More and more shoppers are now turning to online marketplaces to complete their purchases in the United Arab Emirates. In addition, consumers are expected to increase their spending on online shopping platforms in 2022. While the prominence of online shopping is growing in the country, consumers are looking for faster delivery of their products.

Moreover, the trend of cross-border shopping is also on the rise. Social commerce is also expected to gain more momentum over the next three to four years among consumers in the UAE as the trend continues to accelerate in the global market.



Social media platforms have turned more frequently to commercial endeavors in recent years as they look to boost their incremental earnings. The platforms of networking websites like Facebook and Instagram all offer buying options. As a result, social commerce is growing globally and in the Middle East region.



Globally, shoppers are always looking for better deals and prices when shopping online. Notably, the trends are similar in Saudi Arabia, where customers are increasingly shopping online because the products are available at better prices. Businesses are also running promotions regularly to boost their sales volume and growth to take advantage of this shopper behavior. Consequently, this is fueling Saudi Arabia's B2C e-commerce sector's growth.



Several players, including big giants like Amazon and noon.com, run promotional campaigns in the Kingdom. In the 2022 Ramadan sale, Amazon offered up to 50% discounts for its customers in Saudi Arabia. Notably, the firm was offering products at discounted prices in more than 30 categories, including groceries, appliances, fashion, and much more.



Moreover, with innovative startups and promotional campaigns entering the Middle East Region, the publisher also expects the competition to intensify further in short to medium-term.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of B2C ecommerce market dynamics, covering over 100 KPIs in Africa and the Middle East. It details market opportunities across key B2C verticals - Retail Shopping, Travel & Hospitality, Online Food Service, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Wellness, and Technology Products and Services. It provides market share by key players across key verticals along with sales channels (Platform to Consumer, Direct to Consumer, Consumer to Consumer).



The report also covers niche trends such as market size by live streaming engagement model and cross-border purchases. It also covers ecommerce spend share by operating systems, devices (mobile vs. desktop) and cities.



In addition, to detailed data-centric analysis, this report provides analyst commentary on key trends, drivers, strategies, and innovations in the B2C ecommerce industry in Africa and the Middle East region.

