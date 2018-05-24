Africa B2C E-Commerce Market 2018: Online Retail Sales Set for Rapid Growth

The latest report Africa B2C E-Commerce Market 2018, cites sources indicating that online retail sales in the continent are prepared for rapid expansion in the next five years. The report provides information on sales, growth projections, leading online merchants and purchase category preferences for several countries in the region.



Online retail sales in Africa accounted for less than 1% of the global total last year, even though some nations have already undergone a rapid growth period. The report points to improving connectivity rates, particularly through mobile connections, as setting the stage for growth in the near future. Government regulations such as those recently enacted in Egypt are also expected to help in the development of E-Commerce.



The leading nation in online retail sales in Africa is South Africa, where E-Commerce revenues have been growing at double digit rates. Online shopping is also making inroads in Morocco and Kenya, with more Internet users turning to making purchases digitally. The report highlights sales growth in Nigeria, in spite of the recent economic turmoil in that nation.



The leading B2C E-Commerce merchant in Africa is Lagos-based Jumia, with three million customers spread through several nations, though there are other local online retail platforms such as Souq in Egypt and Kilimall in Kenya. International players such as AliExpress and Amazon as well as sellers on social media are also seeing expansion in the continent, according to this report. The top categories bought online in Africa include clothing and electronics.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Management Summary

2. Regional

3. South Africa

4. Egypt

5. Nigeria



6. Morocco



7. Kenya



Companies Mentioned



Amazon.com Inc

Avito.ma

Bidorbuy.com Inc

CompuMe LLC

DealDey Ltd.

Diwan Bookstores

eBay Inc

Facebook Inc

Jumia Group

Kilimall

Konga.com Online Shopping Ltd

Naspers Group

OLX Group

Pick n Pay Stores Ltd

Safaricom Ltd

Souq.com FZ-LLC

Takealot Online (Pty) Ltd

Woolworths Group

Yudala Ltd

