Africa B2C E-Commerce Market 2018: Online Retail Sales Set for Rapid Growth

DUBLIN, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Africa B2C E-Commerce Market 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The latest report Africa B2C E-Commerce Market 2018, cites sources indicating that online retail sales in the continent are prepared for rapid expansion in the next five years. The report provides information on sales, growth projections, leading online merchants and purchase category preferences for several countries in the region.
Online retail sales in Africa accounted for less than 1% of the global total last year, even though some nations have already undergone a rapid growth period. The report points to improving connectivity rates, particularly through mobile connections, as setting the stage for growth in the near future. Government regulations such as those recently enacted in Egypt are also expected to help in the development of E-Commerce.
The leading nation in online retail sales in Africa is South Africa, where E-Commerce revenues have been growing at double digit rates. Online shopping is also making inroads in Morocco and Kenya, with more Internet users turning to making purchases digitally. The report highlights sales growth in Nigeria, in spite of the recent economic turmoil in that nation.
The leading B2C E-Commerce merchant in Africa is Lagos-based Jumia, with three million customers spread through several nations, though there are other local online retail platforms such as Souq in Egypt and Kilimall in Kenya. International players such as AliExpress and Amazon as well as sellers on social media are also seeing expansion in the continent, according to this report. The top categories bought online in Africa include clothing and electronics.
Questions Answered in this Report
- What are the main drivers and barriers of B2C E-Commerce growth in Africa?
- How high is online shopper penetration in selected markets in Africa?
- What are the current and future growth rates of online retail sales in South Africa, Egypt and Nigeria?
- Which payment methods are preferred by Africa's online shoppers?
- Who are the leading E-Commerce market players in this region?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Management Summary
2. Regional
3. South Africa
4. Egypt
5. Nigeria
6. Morocco
7. Kenya
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon.com Inc
- Avito.ma
- Bidorbuy.com Inc
- CompuMe LLC
- DealDey Ltd.
- Diwan Bookstores
- eBay Inc
- Facebook Inc
- Jumia Group
- Kilimall
- Konga.com Online Shopping Ltd
- Naspers Group
- OLX Group
- Pick n Pay Stores Ltd
- Safaricom Ltd
- Souq.com FZ-LLC
- Takealot Online (Pty) Ltd
- Woolworths Group
- Yudala Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6l5f4g/africa_b2c?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/africa-b2c-e-commerce-market-2018-online-retail-sales-set-for-rapid-growth-300654463.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article