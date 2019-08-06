Africa Data Center Market Boom Report: Focus on Cloud, Hyperscale, and the Transformation of African Colocation Markets

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The African Data Center Boom: Cloud, Hyperscale, and the Transformation of African Colocation Markets - Standard Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

At long last, the African data center boom is here. After years of strong promise, but relatively slow expansion outside of South Africa, the African data center market has entered a phase of accelerated growth. The year 2018 marks an inflection point. More multi-tenant data center facilities will be built across Africa over the next two years than were established over the past three combined. Data center colocation space, power, and revenue are all set to double over the next five years. More enterprises are adopting colocation services.

Global CDN players are bulking up their African edge node presence. And crucially, the hyperscale cloud is here, transforming colocation demand patterns and volumes, altering the colo market's traditional competitive structure, business models, and the very nature of Africa's data center facilities.



The African Data Center Boom is our most comprehensive research to date on the African data center colocation market, leveraging months of research and interviews, extensive data collection and new analytical tools for data center analysis and geo-mapping. The report provides an unprecedented view into the dynamics underpinning the African Multi-tenant Data Center colocation market - all with the analyst team's uncompromising focus on finding investor value - wherever it may be.



Among key findings, the report outlines:

Why the foundations for African colocation market growth are increasingly solid.

Why some markets are driven by carrier-neutral players, while others are telco-dominated;

The future of African colocation supply;

The nature of African enterprise demand for colocation;

The impact of hyperscale providers on African demand for data center colocation;

Why we say that MTDC colocation is one of the hottest growth segments in the African ICT market;

Why we broadly categorize the African data center colocation opportunity as follows: one sure thing ( South Africa ), four next best markets, three potentially strong, but stunted markets and five hidden gems ( Angola , DRC, Uganda , Zimbabwe and Djibouti ).

Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: THE AFRICAN DATA CENTER BOOM



PART I: THE FOUNDATIONS, FROM CONNECTIVITY TO POWER INFRASTRUCTURE

The foundations: we have entered the age of African digital

Connectivity markets are undergoing significant transformation

Charting the readiness for colocation - the international capacity infrastructure is excellent

Readiness for colocation - the terrestrial segment is improving, but still a bottleneck in spots

Readiness for colocation - improving, but still fragile power infrastructure

PART II: BREAKING DOWN AFRICA'S COLOCATION SUPPLY CAPACITY

A snapshot of Africa's data center colocation supply

data center colocation supply How many multi-tenant data centers are there in Africa ?

? How large are African data centers?

African colo space supply - a map view

African colo space supply - double 2015 levels

African colocation - four distinct market groups

A metro view of African colo supply - There's Gauteng, then everybody else

PART III: FROM HYPERSCALE TO SMES, BREAKING DOWN AFRICAN DEMAND FOR COLOCATION SERVICES

A snapshot of African demand for data center colocation

Estimating African colo demand: the wholesale side

African colo demand: the retail side

African demand for colocation - summary charts

Breaking down demand for colocation - an explosive growth in the number of ASNs

African colocation demand: international providers and CDNs

The hyperscale are coming to Africa : how much colo capacity do they need?

: how much colo capacity do they need? The outsized impact of the hyperscale on African colo demand

African enterprise demand for colocation services - The gap from potential enterprise demand to actual leased space is significant

PART IV: FORECASTING AFRICAN COLOCATION: ALL THE SIGNS ARE POINTING UP

The outlook for the African data center colocation market

African colo outlook - it's a data center colocation boom

Colo revenue outlook - still the hottest growth area in the African ICT market

PART V: INVESTING IN AFRICAN COLOCATION: A COUNTRY VIEW

African potential demand for colocation services is highly concentrated

Market attractiveness to colocation: the core opportunity markets

Market attractiveness to colocation: the secondary opportunity markets

Beyond South Africa - our market attractiveness matrix

PART VI: INVESTING IN AFRICAN COLOCATION: A PROVIDER VIEW

Who controls African colocation? Different colo fundamentals mean different market structures

Who controls African colocation? Africa's Top 20 Providers

Top 20 Providers Strong pent-up demand, migration to the edge is driving new breed of colo players outside of South Africa

Outside of South Africa , new dedicated colocation players are emerging

, new dedicated colocation players are emerging Who controls African colocation? The rise of Teraco

Teraco: A growth story in key charts

PART VII: COUNTRY FOCUS



