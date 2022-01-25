Africa Data Center Markets Report 2022-2027 - Growing Smart City Initiatives / Government Support / Growing AI Adoption / Migration from On-Premises to Colocation & Managed Services

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Africa Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The data center market in Africa is attracting significant investments in recent years, led by South Africa, Kenya, Egypt, Nigeria, and Ethiopia.

In Africa, there are more than 9 data centers that have added the white floor area of around 30,000 square feet area or more each in 2021. Several country governments are taking initiatives by developing special economic zones, and industrial parks, which provide tax exemptions for data center development.

AFRICA DATA CENTER MARKET SEGMENTATION

Technologies such as the cloud, big data, and IoT generate more data through high-end applications and need more efficient systems for data processing. These technologies are growing the demand for advanced IT infrastructure in the African data center market

Enterprises prefer servers that can reduce space in the data center environment without affecting performance. The competition between branded and ODM server suppliers will continue because multiple enterprises opt for server infrastructure based on open community designs (OCP). The increasing demand for server shipments will continue to grow moderately as enterprises move to the cloud or colocation platforms for their IT infrastructure operations.

UPS systems are being widely adopted to provide backup power for cooling systems installed in the facility. Cooling systems are essential for the smooth operations of data centers since maintaining an optimal temperature will avoid malfunctions caused by overheating. The adoption of lithium-ion batteries is likely to increase during the forecast period as their price will continue to decline.

GEOGRAPHICAL OUTLOOK

South Africa: The market will witness the entry of global data center colocation service providers through independent data center developments and partnerships or via acquisitions by major colocation providers in the country. In 2021, Teraco Data Environments, Africa Data Centre, NTT Global Data Centers were the major data center investors

Nigeria: The shift of industry sectors such as BFSI, education, retail, manufacturing, and others toward new technologies such as cloud and big data is likely to aid the growth of the market during the forecast period. Microsoft has partnered with the Nigerian government to launch projects in the country aimed at promoting connectivity, upskilling citizens, and increasing digitalization.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Global cloud service providers such as AWS, Microsoft, IBM, and Oracle are expanding their presence with new cloud regions. So there is an opportunity for vendors to grow in suburban areas and fuel the demand for hyperscale data centers in Africa

In December 2021, Equinix announced its plan to acquire MainOne data centers with a sum of around USD 320 million to expand operations in Africa.

The new entrants have a strong opportunity with new innovative technologies of infrastructure in the Africa cloud data center. In addition, the threat of acquisitions is to be also high since global data center operators acquire existing data centers in the region.

KEY GROWTH FACTORS

Growing Smart City Initiatives

Government Support for Data Centers

Growing Artificial Intelligence Adoption

Migration from On-premise to Colocation & Managed Services

Adoption of Advance IT Infrastructure

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Cloud adoption is likely to grow up to 25% annually in South Africa and expects to generate up to USD 1.5 billion by 2024. SaaS is being widely adopted among organizations in South Africa , followed by IaaS solutions in the country's data center and networking market.

and expects to generate up to by 2024. SaaS is being widely adopted among organizations in , followed by IaaS solutions in the country's data center and networking market. In September 2021 , Eskom, a utility firm based in South Africa , announced to invest around USD 7 billion for renewable energy plans for the next nine years. This will drive the demand in the South African data center market.

, Eskom, a utility firm based in , announced to invest around for renewable energy plans for the next nine years. This will drive the demand in the South African data center market. The increase in submarine cable investment and fiber connectivity is likely to attract more data center investments in the region. South Africa has the highest number of submarine cable deployments, followed by Nigeria and Kenya .

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Data Center Site Selection Criteria



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Growing Smart City Initiatives

8.2 Government Support For Data Centers

8.3 Growing Artificial Intelligence Adoption

8.4 Migration From On Premises To Colocation & Managed Services

8.5 Adoption Of Advanced IT Infrastructure



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Growing Adoption Of Cloud Services

9.2 Impact Of Covid-19 On Data Center Market

9.3 Penetration Of Big Data & Iot Market

9.4 Growth In Renewable Energy Adoption

9.5 Increase In Submarine Cable And Inland Connectivity



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Low Budget & Investment Constraints For Data Centers

10.2 Location Constraints For Data Centers

10.3 Lack Of Skilled Data Center Workforce

10.4 Security Challenges For Data Centers



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast

11.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

11.5 Five Forces Analysis



12 Infrastructure

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 IT Infrastructure

12.3 Electrical Infrastructure

12.4 Mechanical Infrastructure

12.5 General Construction



13 IT Infrastructure

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Server Infrastructure

13.3 Storage Infrastructure

13.4 Network Infrastructure



14 Electrical Infrastructure

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 UPS Systems

14.3 Generators

14.4 Transfer Switches & Switchgears

14.5 PDUS

14.6 Other Electrical Infrastructure



15 Mechanical Infrastructure

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Cooling Systems

15.3 Racks



16 Cooling Systems

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 CRAC & CRAH Units

16.3 Chiller Units

16.4 Cooling Towers, Condensers, & Dry Coolers



17 Cooling Technique

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Air-Based Cooling Technique

17.3 Liquid-Based Cooling Technique



18 General Construction

18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

18.2 Core & Shell Development

18.3 Installation & Commissioning Services

18.4 Engineering & Building Design

18.5 Fire Detection & Suppression

18.6 Physical Security

18.7 DCIM/BMS Solutions



19 Tier Standards

19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

19.2 Tier Standards Overview

19.3 Tier I & Tier II

19.4 Tier III

19.5 Tier Iv



20 Geography

20.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

20.2 Area: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

20.3 Power Capacity: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

Companies Mentioned:

Prominent IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hitachi Vantara

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Oracle

Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers

4Energy

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

EVAPCO

Enlogic

Legrand

Master Power Technologies

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Prominent Data Center Construction Contractors

Abbeydale

Advanced Vision Morocco

ARSMAGNA

Arup

Atkins

B2 Architects

CAP DC

Chess Enterprises

Copy Cat Group

Eastra Solutions

Edarat Group

EDS Engineers

Egypro

H&MV Engineering

Ingenium Engineers

Interkel

JLB Architects

MWK Engineering

Orascom Construction

Royal HaskoningDHV

Shaker Group

Sterling & Wilson

Summit Technology Solutions

Tri-Star Construction

United Egypt

Westwood Management

Prominent Data Center Investors

Africa Data Centres

Icolo.Io (Digital Realty)

IXAfrica

MainOne (MDXI)

NTT Global Data Centers

Paratus Namibia

Rack Centre

Raxio Data Centres

Telecom Egypt

Teraco Data Environments (Digital Realty)

Wingu

New Data Center Investors in The Market

Open Access Data Centres (OADC)

Vantage Data Centers

