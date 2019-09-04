Africa Elevators and Escalators Market Report 2019: Focus on Elevators (Passenger, Cargo Elevator and Home Elevator) & Escalators (Moving Walkway and Moving Stairway)

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Africa Elevators and Escalators Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Types, by Applications, by Service Type, by Countries, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Africa Elevators and Escalators Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2019-25

The commercial and residential segments are expected to grow due to an expected increase in FDI and urbanization across all major countries, which would boost market revenues. Additionally, major hotel chains are expanding their presence across several countries and large-scale government infrastructure development projects, such as airport expansions, metro expansions and development of other social infrastructure are also strengthening the construction sector in the region. These factors would further fuel the demand for elevators and escalators in the African region in the near future.



Regional integration on trade and economic cooperation, rapid urbanization and growing middle-class population are some of the factors which are boosting the construction activities in the African continent. The market for Elevators and Escalators in the region exhibited steady growth in terms of the number of new installations across several countries over the past five years. Countries such as South Africa and Egypt registered the maximum number of new installations and accounts for the majority of the Africa Elevators and Escalators Market revenue and volume share.



The new installation segment is the key revenue generator in the overall market share as urbanization and infrastructure development continue to play an important role in the region. As major African countries seek to diversify their economies by focusing on domains such as tourism and manufacturing, the new installation segment is predicted to undergo significant growth over the coming years as well.



The report thoroughly covers the market by service types, product types, elevator types, escalator types, and countries. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going market trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Highlights of the Report:

Africa Elevators and Escalators Market Size and Africa Elevators and Escalators Market Forecast until 2025.

Historical data and Forecast of South Africa Elevators and Escalators Market Revenues and Volume for the Period 2015-2025

Historical data and Forecast of South Africa Elevators and Escalators Market Revenues, By Types, Applications, and Services for the Period 2015-2025

Historical data and Forecast of Egypt Elevators and Escalators Market Revenues and Volume for the Period 2015-2025

Historical data and Forecast of Egypt Elevators and Escalators Market Revenues, By Types, Applications and Services for the Period 2015-2025

Historical data and Forecast of Kenya Elevators and Escalators Market Revenues and Volume for the Period 2015-2025

Historical data and Forecast of Kenya Elevators and Escalators Market Revenues, By Types, Applications and Services for the Period 2015-2025

Historical data and Forecast of Nigeria Elevators and Escalators Market Revenues and Volume for the Period 2015-2025

Historical data and Forecast of Nigeria Elevators and Escalators Market Revenues, By Types, Applications and Services for the Period 2015-2025

Historical data and Forecast of Ghana Elevators and Escalators Market Revenues and Volume for the Period 2015-2025

Historical data and Forecast of Ghana Elevators and Escalators Market Revenues, By Types, Applications and Services for the Period 2015-2025

Historical data and Forecast of Tanzania Elevators and Escalators Market Revenues and Volume for the Period 2015-2025

Historical data and Forecast of Tanzania Elevators and Escalators Market Revenues, By Types, Applications and Services for the Period 2015-2025

Historical data and Forecast of Algeria Elevators and Escalators Market Revenues and Volume for the Period 2015-2025

Historical data and Forecast of Algeria Elevators and Escalators Market Revenues, By Types, Applications and Services for the Period 2015-2025

Historical data and Forecast of Morocco Elevators and Escalators Market Revenues and Volume the Period 2015-2025

Historical data and Forecast of Morocco Elevators and Escalators Market Revenues, By Types, Applications and Services for the Period 2015-2025

Historical data and Forecast of Rest of the Africa Region Elevators and Escalators Market Revenues and Volume for the Period 2015-2025

Market Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends and Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Market Opportunity Assessment

Market Share, By Players

Competitive Landscape

Market Overview on Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Markets Covered



By Types

Elevator

Passenger



Cargo



Home

Escalator

Moving Stairs



Moving Walks

By Applications

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

By Services

New Installation

Maintenance

Modernization

By Countries

South Africa

Egypt

Nigeria

Algeria

Morocco

Kenya

Tanzania

Ghana

Ethiopia

Rest of Africa

Company Profiles



Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd

Kleemann Hellas S.A.

KONE Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Omega Elevators

Otis Elevator Co.

Schindler Holding Ltd.

Thyssenkrupp AG

