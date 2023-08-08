Africa HR Solutions highlights the importance of Compliance across Africa

News provided by

Africa HR Solutions Ltd

08 Aug, 2023, 10:30 ET

PHOENIX, Mauritius, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, FDI flows to Africa reached a record-breaking $83 billion – more than double the previous year.

Despite challenges such as poor infrastructure, limited transparency and complex legal frameworks, multinational companies recognise Africa as fertile ground for business growth.

Continue Reading
As businesses strive to succeed, understanding and managing the "Cost of Compliance" becomes paramount. Africa is full of intricacies surrounding employment and employee remuneration. In this complex landscape, Africa HR Solutions underlines the importance of navigating these crucial steps the right way, as the benefits oftentimes outweigh the cost of compliance. Ensuring adherence to regulations and best practices not only fosters a positive work environment but also enhances long-term growth and sustainability for businesses operating in Africa. (Photo: Africa HR Solutions / iStock)
As businesses strive to succeed, understanding and managing the "Cost of Compliance" becomes paramount. Africa is full of intricacies surrounding employment and employee remuneration. In this complex landscape, Africa HR Solutions underlines the importance of navigating these crucial steps the right way, as the benefits oftentimes outweigh the cost of compliance. Ensuring adherence to regulations and best practices not only fosters a positive work environment but also enhances long-term growth and sustainability for businesses operating in Africa. (Photo: Africa HR Solutions / iStock)

Although administrative barriers and legislative complexities may result in excessive costs, it is important to appropriately address these factors.

Cost of compliance

African governments demand absolute compliance from organisations, which comes at a significant cost when implementing frameworks across multiple jurisdictions.

While it may be tempting to 'skip a few steps', the cost of non-compliance in African countries far outweighs those of compliance.

In 2017, Ponemon Institute and Globalscape studied 53 multinational organisations to determine compliance costs for privacy and data protection regulations. Compliance averaged $5.47 million, while non-compliance reached $14.82 million – almost triple the value. Non-compliance costs extend beyond financial losses and can also include:

  • Employee malpractice: Uninformed employees unknowingly committing compliance-related infringements.
  • Loss of investment: Degradation of stakeholder trust leads to reputational damage.
  • Loss of productivity: Focused on tackling non-compliance issues instead of business development and strategic growth.

Capitalising on compliance 

Investors should embrace compliance as the foundation for business success in Africa. To generate sustainable growth, organisations should design appropriate compliance strategies for their people, often regarded as the most important resource, including the following:

  1. Navigating the complexity of payroll compliance.
  2. Establishing compliance processes relating to onboarding employees.
  3. Being mindful of well-established customary norms.
  4. Keeping up to date with changes in legislation.

How can Africa HR Solutions help?

"Organisations operating in Africa are continuously faced with the challenge of adapting to compliant best practice in-country in relation to payroll taxes and social security contributions," explains Mark du Preez, Head of Legal & Compliance at Africa HR Solutions.

"Increasingly, we see new legislation across the African continent that requires more from organisations and their employees to remain compliant. At Africa HR Solutions, we have the in-depth knowledge and expertise to guide our clients through this process and ensure unwavering compliance."

Over the past 13 years, AHR has been a trusted service provider and advisor to 400+ organisations operating across 20 different industries in Africa. We provide employer of record and payroll outsourcing services in 46 African countries to listed multinationals, PE & VC-backed start-ups, global NGOs, international non-profits and leading universities.

Media contact: Grant Geraghty, Head of Client Relationships, [email protected], +2304653100

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2168915/Africa_HR_Solutions_Ltd.jpg

SOURCE Africa HR Solutions Ltd

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.