Africa Iron & Steel Market Outlook Report 2021-2029 with Industry Value Chain Analysis

The market is estimated to garner a revenue of close to USD 32,790 Million by the end of 2029, up from a revenue of around USD 18,900 Million in the year 2020. The Africa iron, steel, and cast-iron market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period, i.e., 2020 - 2029.

Factors such as the growing number of construction projects in the African continent, followed by the surge in investments for the development of both public and private infrastructure across several countries in the continent, are anticipated to drive the demand for iron, steel, and cast-iron, and in turn, drive the market growth.

Besides this, the growing contribution from the construction sector to the GDP of the nations in the continent, is also expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.



The Africa iron, steel, and cast-iron market is segmented by numerous segments, which include segmentation by product type, process, end-use industry, technology, and by region.

By product type, the market is segmented into steel, cast-iron, and others. Amongst these, in the year 2020, the steel segment registered the largest revenue of about USD 17600 Million. The segment is further expected to cross USD 30800 Million by the end of 2029.



Geographically, the Africa iron, steel, and cast-iron market is segmented into Northern Africa, Southern Africa, Central Africa, Western Africa, and Eastern Africa.

Amongst these, the market in Northern Africa is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of over USD 17710 Million by 2029, up from around USD 10240 Million in the year 2020.



Some of the prominent industry leaders in the Africa iron, steel, and cast-iron market that are

ArcelorMittal South Africa Limited

African Industries Group

Steelmor Industries

Ezz Steel

MD IRON STEEL FOUNDRY

Beshay Steel

Scaw Metals Group

Libyan Iron and Steel Company

Maghreb Steel

Suez Steel

