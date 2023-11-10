Africa Lithium Mining Industry Report 2023: Local and International Influencing Factors, Industry Associations, Outlook, Competitive Environment

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lithium Mining in Africa 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on lithium mining in Africa includes comprehensive information on the size and state of the industry, projects underway, notable players, corporate actions and regulations, as well as information on the competitive environment, outlook and the international industry.

Industry Overivew



Increasing demand for lithium due to the energy transition and an expected supply deficit in the near future are seeing battery and battery electric vehicle manufacturers wanting to secure supply and invest in African mines and projects. Africa's lithium output is growing rapidly, and dozens of companies are actively exploring the continent for lithium.

Many African countries contain lithium deposits and the continent is generally underexplored. Despite inadequate rail, road and electricity supply infrastructure in many parts, and the requirement in most countries to process ore before lithium can be exported, Africa is expected to produce nearly a quarter of global output by 2030, up from less than 1% in 2021.



Outlook



Global lithium supply is expected to catch up to demand in 2023. Prices are expected to rise when demand exceeds supply. Demand will be driven by growth in electric vehicle sales. Africa is expected to account for nearly a quarter of global supply by 2030, with Zimbabwe contributing almost 40%.



Competitive Environment

There are profiles of 12 companies including Chinese subsidiary Bikita Minerals, which mines in Zimbabwe, Australian company AVZ Minerals, operating in the DRC, and locally-owned company Zimbabwe Lithium Company, involved in the Kamativi tailings project.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. CONTINENT INFORMATION



3. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

3.1. Industry Value Chain

3.2. Geographic Position

3.3. Size of the Industry



4. LOCAL

4.1. State of the Industry

4.2. Key Trends

4.3. Key Issues

4.4. Notable Players

4.5. Trade

4.6. Corporate Actions

4.7. Regulations

4.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Demand for Battery Electric Vehicles

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Labour

6.4. Environmental Issues

6.5. Technology, R&D and Innovation



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry



8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



11. REFERENCES

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites

COMPANY PROFILES

Andrada Mining Ltd

Arcadia Minerals Ltd

Atlantic Lithium Ltd

AVZ Minerals Ltd

Bikita Minerals (Pvt) Ltd

Kodal Minerals PLC

Leo Lithium Ltd

Lepidico Ltd

Marula Mining PLC

Max Mind Investments ( Zimbabwe ) (Pvt) Ltd

) (Pvt) Ltd Premier African Minerals Ltd

Zimbabwe Lithium Company (Pvt) Ltd

