Africa Lithium Mining Industry Report 2023: Local and International Influencing Factors, Industry Associations, Outlook, Competitive Environment

News provided by

Research and Markets

10 Nov, 2023, 11:00 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lithium Mining in Africa 2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on lithium mining in Africa includes comprehensive information on the size and state of the industry, projects underway, notable players, corporate actions and regulations, as well as information on the competitive environment, outlook and the international industry.

Industry Overivew

Increasing demand for lithium due to the energy transition and an expected supply deficit in the near future are seeing battery and battery electric vehicle manufacturers wanting to secure supply and invest in African mines and projects. Africa's lithium output is growing rapidly, and dozens of companies are actively exploring the continent for lithium.

Many African countries contain lithium deposits and the continent is generally underexplored. Despite inadequate rail, road and electricity supply infrastructure in many parts, and the requirement in most countries to process ore before lithium can be exported, Africa is expected to produce nearly a quarter of global output by 2030, up from less than 1% in 2021.

Outlook

Global lithium supply is expected to catch up to demand in 2023. Prices are expected to rise when demand exceeds supply. Demand will be driven by growth in electric vehicle sales. Africa is expected to account for nearly a quarter of global supply by 2030, with Zimbabwe contributing almost 40%.

Competitive Environment

There are profiles of 12 companies including Chinese subsidiary Bikita Minerals, which mines in Zimbabwe, Australian company AVZ Minerals, operating in the DRC, and locally-owned company Zimbabwe Lithium Company, involved in the Kamativi tailings project.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. CONTINENT INFORMATION

3. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
3.1. Industry Value Chain
3.2. Geographic Position
3.3. Size of the Industry

4. LOCAL
4.1. State of the Industry
4.2. Key Trends
4.3. Key Issues
4.4. Notable Players
4.5. Trade
4.6. Corporate Actions
4.7. Regulations
4.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. Demand for Battery Electric Vehicles
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Labour
6.4. Environmental Issues
6.5. Technology, R&D and Innovation

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry

8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

11. REFERENCES
11.1. Publications
11.2. Websites

COMPANY PROFILES

  • Andrada Mining Ltd
  • Arcadia Minerals Ltd
  • Atlantic Lithium Ltd
  • AVZ Minerals Ltd
  • Bikita Minerals (Pvt) Ltd
  • Kodal Minerals PLC
  • Leo Lithium Ltd
  • Lepidico Ltd
  • Marula Mining PLC
  • Max Mind Investments (Zimbabwe) (Pvt) Ltd
  • Premier African Minerals Ltd
  • Zimbabwe Lithium Company (Pvt) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gjwd8c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

LaurResearch and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

South Africa Professional Bodies Activity Report 2023: Technology and Innovations, Emigration, Influencing Factors, Competitive Landscape

South Africa Professional Bodies Activity Report 2023: Technology and Innovations, Emigration, Influencing Factors, Competitive Landscape

The "Activities of Professional Bodies in South Africa 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report on activities of ...
Global Biofuels Markets Report 2023-2028 with Competitive Analysis of ADM, Cargill, Chevron Renewable Energy, Green Plains, Hf Sinclair, Marquis, & Poet

Global Biofuels Markets Report 2023-2028 with Competitive Analysis of ADM, Cargill, Chevron Renewable Energy, Green Plains, Hf Sinclair, Marquis, & Poet

The "Biofuels: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global biofuel market is expected to grow in the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.