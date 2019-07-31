African Data Center Market Report 2019 (Premium Edition)
At long last, the African data center boom is here. After years of strong promise, but relatively slow expansion outside of South Africa, the African data center market has entered a phase of accelerated growth. The year 2018 marks an inflection point. More multi-tenant data center facilities will be built across Africa over the next two years than were established over the past three combined. Data center colocation space, power, and revenue are all set to double over the next five years. More enterprises are adopting colocation services.
Global CDN players are bulking up their African edge node presence. And crucially, the hyperscale cloud is here, transforming colocation demand patterns and volumes, altering the colo market's traditional competitive structure, business models, and the very nature of Africa's data center facilities.
The African Data Center Boom is our most comprehensive research to date on the African data center colocation market, leveraging months of research and interviews, extensive data collection and new analytical tools for data center analysis and geo-mapping. The report provides an unprecedented view into the dynamics underpinning the African Multi-tenant Data Center colocation market - all with the analyst team's uncompromising focus on finding investor value - wherever it may be.
Among key findings, the report outlines:
- Why the foundations for African colocation market growth are increasingly solid.
- Why some markets are driven by carrier-neutral players, while others are telco-dominated;
- The future of African colocation supply;
- The nature of African enterprise demand for colocation;
- The impact of hyperscale providers on African demand for data center colocation;
- Why we say that MTDC colocation is one of the hottest growth segments in the African ICT market;
- Why we broadly categorize the African data center colocation opportunity as follows: one sure thing (South Africa), four next best markets, three potentially strong, but stunted markets and five hidden gems (Angola, DRC, Uganda, Zimbabwe and Djibouti).
- A reference report for all players and investors in the African colocation and cloud markets.
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: THE AFRICAN DATA CENTER BOOM
PART I: THE FOUNDATIONS, FROM CONNECTIVITY TO POWER INFRASTRUCTURE
- The foundations: we have entered the age of African digital
- Connectivity markets are undergoing significant transformation
- Charting the readiness for colocation - the international capacity infrastructure is excellent
- Readiness for colocation - the terrestrial segment is improving, but still a bottleneck in spots
- Readiness for colocation - improving, but still fragile power infrastructure
PART II: BREAKING DOWN AFRICA'S COLOCATION SUPPLY CAPACITY
- A snapshot of Africa's data center colocation supply
- How many multi-tenant data centers are there in Africa?
- How large are African data centers?
- African colo space supply - a map view
- African colo space supply - double 2015 levels
- African colocation - four distinct market groups
- A metro view of African colo supply - There's Gauteng, then everybody else
PART III: FROM HYPERSCALE TO SMES, BREAKING DOWN AFRICAN DEMAND FOR COLOCATION SERVICES
- A snapshot of African demand for data center colocation
- Estimating African colo demand: the wholesale side
- African colo demand: the retail side
- African demand for colocation - summary charts
- Breaking down demand for colocation - an explosive growth in the number of ASNs
- African colocation demand: international providers and CDNs
- The hyperscale are coming to Africa: how much colo capacity do they need?
- The outsized impact of the hyperscale on African colo demand
- African enterprise demand for colocation services - The gap from potential enterprise demand to actual leased space is significant
PART IV: FORECASTING AFRICAN COLOCATION: ALL THE SIGNS ARE POINTING UP
- The outlook for the African data center colocation market
- African colo outlook - it's a data center colocation boom
- Colo revenue outlook - still the hottest growth area in the African ICT market
PART V: INVESTING IN AFRICAN COLOCATION: A COUNTRY VIEW
- African potential demand for colocation services is highly concentrated
- Market attractiveness to colocation: the core opportunity markets
- Market attractiveness to colocation: the secondary opportunity markets
- Beyond South Africa - our market attractiveness matrix
PART VI: INVESTING IN AFRICAN COLOCATION: A PROVIDER VIEW
- Who controls African colocation? Different colo fundamentals mean different market structures
- Who controls African colocation? Africa's Top 20 Providers
- Strong pent-up demand, migration to the edge is driving new breed of colo players outside of South Africa
- Outside of South Africa, new dedicated colocation players are emerging
- Who controls African colocation? The rise of Teraco
- Teraco: A growth story in key charts
PART VII: COUNTRY FOCUS
COUNTRY COLOCATION FOCUS: SOUTH AFRICA
- South Africa: MTDC colocation market snapshot
- South Africa: MTDC colocation attractiveness rating
- Breaking down demand for colocation services in South Africa
- South Africa colo supply - the largest market in the entire AME region
- South African colo supply - an evolving market structure
- South African colocation - a fragmented market here, a concentrated market there
- South African colo outlook - a 2018 inflection point
- South Africa: Key colocation player summary
- South Africa key player assessment
COUNTRY COLOCATION FOCUS: NIGERIA
- Nigeria: MTDC colocation market snapshot
- Nigeria: MTDC colocation attractiveness rating
- Nigeria - After the slowdown, 60% more supply coming
- Nigeria colocation: Key data and projections*
- Nigeria - Colocation demand review
- Nigeria: Key colocation player summary
COUNTRY COLOCATION FOCUS: MOROCCO
- Morocco: MTDC colocation market snapshot
- Morocco: MTDC colocation attractiveness rating
- Morocco - Shallow wholesale, but one of Africa's deepest retail enterprise markets
- Morocco - Colo supply growth is accelerating
- Morocco: Colocation data center map
- Morocco colocation: Key charts
- Morocco: Key colocation player summary
COUNTRY COLOCATION FOCUS: TUNISIA
- Tunisia: MTDC colocation market snapshot
- Tunisia: MTDC colocation attractiveness rating
- Tunisia - demand primarily retail, cloud-driven
- Tunisia: Colocation data center map
- Tunisia - Colo supply growth has largely stabilized - but revenue is accelerating
- Tunisia colocation: Key charts*
- Tunisia: Key colocation player summary
COUNTRY COLOCATION FOCUS: KENYA
- Kenya: MTDC colocation market snapshot
- Kenya: MTDC colocation attractiveness rating
- Kenya colocation: Key data and projections*
- Kenya - Colocation demand review
- Kenya: Key colocation player summary
- Kenya key player assessment - From EADC and iColo to Telkom Kenya
COUNTRY COLOCATION FOCUS: GHANA
- Ghana: MTDC colocation market snapshot
- Ghana: MTDC colocation attractiveness rating
- Ghana colocation: Key data and projections*
- Ghana - Colocation demand review
- Ghana: Key colocation player summary
- Ghana key player assessment - No clear leader, but more competition is coming
COUNTRY COLOCATION FOCUS: COTE-D'IVOIRE
- Cote-d'Ivoire: MTDC colocation market snapshot
- Cote-d'Ivoire: MTDC colocation attractiveness rating
- Cote-d'Ivoire colocation: Key data and projections*
- Cote-d'Ivoire - Colocation demand review
- Cote-d'Ivoire: Key colocation player summary
- Cote-d'Ivoire key player assessment - Orange leads, others follow
COUNTRY COLOCATION FOCUS: SENEGAL, UGANDA AND TANZANIA
- Senegal: Lack of wholesale demand hampers colo potential
- Uganda: getting ready for take-off
- Tanzania: Strong potential held up by supply side concerns
