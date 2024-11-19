African government leaders currently using Children First Software will use Children First Software to address their issues of child trafficking
News provided byBoth Ends Believing
Nov 19, 2024, 07:05 ET
Nov 19, 2024, 07:05 ET
BEB African Summits invites 10 countries to collaborate on improving child welfare processes
KAMPALA, Uganda, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BEB hosted their first-ever BEB African Summit, November 6-8, bringing together senior government officials responsible for child welfare, their IT leaders, and our Country Managers represented from 10 African countries.
Until now each country has operated largely in a silo, with limited knowledge of how other countries on the continent are addressing their common challenge of safely moving children living in institutions into families. BEB accelerated the impact of the software as countries new to CFS learned how those more established with the system are using the technology to transform the way they work for children. Key highlights and learnings from the summit include the following:
This summit built a common community throughout BEB's African partners and will now hold virtual meetings with participants on specific areas of common interest.
Margaret Elizabeth McKissack
Vice President, External Affairs
SOURCE Both Ends Believing
Share this article