Both Ends Believing Celebrates 15 Years of Transforming Global Child Welfare Through Technology

DALLAS, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Both Ends Believing (BEB), a Dallas-based global nonprofit with a growing global reach, is celebrating 15 years of rewriting children's stories through innovation, advocacy, and technology. Since launching its proprietary Children First Software (CFS) in 2018, BEB has helped unite more than 13,000 children with loving families across 18 countries. That number includes 2,174 children placed in 2024 alone, reflecting both reunifications and adoptions.

At the heart of BEB's mission is a bold vision: to move children out of institutions and into permanent families. CFS is a secure, cloud-based platform that transforms vulnerable children's paper-based records into comprehensive digital identities. These profiles give each child visibility and a voice in the system, while also helping governments and child welfare organizations make informed, timely decisions. The software includes profiles for both children and prospective families, enabling faster and more accurate matches. What once took years now takes months.

"We believe every child deserves to be known, safe, loved, and with a family," said Bruce Graham, President of Both Ends Believing. "Before CFS, children languished in institutions for years. Now, with digital identity and real-time data, we're seeing life-changing placements happen faster than ever."

Bruce Graham joined BEB as President in September 2024 after serving as Board Chair from 2017 to 2024. Under his leadership, BEB has expanded its global reach and deepened its impact through strategic partnerships and technology-driven solutions.

BEB's work addresses the root causes of why children are lost in the system—war, poverty, abuse, and trafficking among them. In many countries, children live in childcare institutions without formal documentation. Paper files are often lost or forgotten. CFS replaces this fragile system with a scalable, secure infrastructure that empowers ministries, NGOs, and caregivers to advocate for each child.

"We're not just improving systems," Graham added. "We're breaking cycles. When a child is placed with a family, it changes their future—and the future of their community."

With active partnerships in countries such as Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico, Ecuador, Paraguay, Botswana, Congo-Brazzaville, Ethiopia, Ghana, Malawi, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, The Gambia, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, BEB's global reach continues to expand. Cambodia, its first country in Asia, has officially joined as BEB's 18th country of impact, marking a significant milestone in its mission to transform child welfare worldwide.

Powered by mission-built technology and a global network of partners, BEB moves children out of institutions and into loving families, transforming child welfare worldwide.

Both Ends Believing is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming child welfare through technology. Its proprietary Children First Software enables governments to create digital profiles for children living in institutions, facilitating family reunification and adoption. BEB partners with government ministries and NGOs in over 18 countries to ensure every child is known, safe, loved, and with a family.

