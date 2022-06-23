African Inspired Clothing Brand, D'IYANU, Celebrates 'Opulence' With Summer 2022 Collection

Fashion Maven Addie Elabor, Breathes Vibrancy and Color and Cultural Significance into Ready-to-Wear Statement Pieces For The Summer

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- African-inspired clothing brand D'IYANU (https://www.diyanu.com/) announced today the release of their summer 2022 fashion collection. Fully embodying this season's theme, 'Summertime Opulence,' the Philadelphia-based designer brand is debuting statement shoulder (and shoulder-less) African Print pieces donning bright and elegantly fun African print patterns in ethereal light blues, striking fascias, and cool greens. D'IYANU's brand is family-inclusive, with a refined collection of pieces for men, women, and children. The season's women's collection includes an array of form-fitting dresses per usual but has expanded with must-have closet pieces that exhibit a modern take on the regal neckline. For ladies who prefer to move with the summertime breeze, D'IYANU has also released flowy wide-legged pants and maxi-length dresses. The men's line features an array of cotton-blend flex tops & trousers that'll not only keep its wearers cool but stylish and on-trend from day to night. Perfect for vacation-ready looks or to pair on date night with your other half for an exquisite matching African-inspired look. The D'IYANU Summer '22 Collection is available directly on the website, with prices ranging from $24.99 to $109.99.

"Our goal is to design clothing that our customers can wear for any life occasion - from work to vacation, to sexy summer nights out with your significant other, and everywhere in between." States Addie Elabor, D "IYANU, Founder & CEO. "D'IYANU was created from a need that originated in my failure to find a brand that provided Afrocentric, modern pieces for my wardrobe. I wanted to attend work events, social parties, and even a date night in which I could wear outfits that reflected and celebrated my cultural origins. It was not until our site was fully functional and processing sales that I discovered how many people longed for the same. I'm exceptionally excited to release our summer collection. Particularly as this is one of the first summers that people are back out in the world since the pandemic began and feeling safe enough to see one another once again."

Launched from her Pennsylvania apartment in 2014, Addie Elabor set out to bring African print and style to the forefront of the modern fashion scene. The brand's breathtakingly unique pieces have been spotted on the likes of hip-hop artist Jidenna, Black-ish star Marcus Scribner, Danielle Brooks, Gayle King, Mo'nique, and more.

"We don't limit ourselves to just wax-cotton fabrics like our competitors. Unlike traditional Ankara fabrics, our pieces have stretch to celebrate every curve. We are the only brand to offer African prints in this fabric. Making our Summer collection much more special as we bring it to market. "States Dara Ajayi, President, and CEO of D'IYANU.

For more information on D'IYANU's summer 2022 collection, please visit www.diyanu.com.

