African Pride Doubles Down on Moisture with Addition of Two NEW Styling Products

The Moisture Miracle collection, which hit retail shelves Spring 2018, is crafted with a signature blend of natural, premium ingredients of African origin to help those with kinky and coily textures replenish, restore and retain moisture to keep hair healthy and manageable throughout each step of the wash day and styling routine.

"While we had wash day and the hair maintenance part of the routine on lock, we saw an opportunity within the Moisture Miracle collection to provide additional product solutions to help create well- moisturized and defined styles," said Kendria Strong, African Pride Director of Marketing. "To do that we knew we needed to find the right mix of natural, premium ingredients that make styling and manageability easier for Type 4 hair to combat shrinkage, while elongating and defining curls and ingredients that provide deep hydration to soften the hair and restore shine."



The NEW Moisture Miracle styling products include:



Flaxseed Oil & Shea Butter Curl Defining Gel n' Cream (6oz) - This 3-in-1 curl training formula blends flaxseed oil and shea butter to provide superior curl definition, hydration and shine; enhancing your natural curl pattern without flaking.

Ingredient benefits:



Flaxseed Oil – defines and molds curls, provides natural hold, restores shine



Shea Butter – deeply moisturizes, strengthens and protects

Rose Water & Argan Oil Curl Mousse (8.5oz) – Lightweight foam blends rose water and argan oil to condition hair while adding body, control and flexible hold, leaving curls well-defined, soft to the touch and frizz-free.

Ingredient benefits:



Rose Water – softens and helps to repair hair's porosity



Argan Oil – adds natural shine and smooths hair cuticles

These NEW Moisture Miracle products are priced between $4.49 - $4.99 and are available at Amazon.com/AfricanPride. The Flaxseed Oil & Shea Butter Curl Defining Gel n' Cream is also available at Walmart.

Additional products in the Moisture Miracle range, which include the (1) Aloe & Coconut Water Detangle & Condition Pre-Shampoo, (2) Honey & Coconut Oil Nourish & Shine Shampoo, (3) Honey, (4) Chocolate & Coconut Oil Nourish & Restore Conditioner, (5) Coconut Milk & Honey Hydrate & Shine Leave-In Conditioner, (6) Coconut Oil & Baobab Oil Hydrate & Strengthen Leave-In Cream, (6) Shea Butter & Flaxseed Oil Moisturize & Define Curling Cream, (7) Moroccan Red Clay & Shea Butter Detox & Soften Heat Activated Masque and the (8) Strengthen & Protect 5 Essential Oils with Vitamin E, can be found at Walmart, Dollar General and local beauty supply stores nationwide.

About African Pride

For 30 years, African Pride has addressed the hair care needs of all hair types and textures whether natural or relaxed with brands like Black Castor Miracle, Moisture Miracle, Shea Miracle, Olive Miracle and Dream Kids. We believe in the unspoken power of a great hair day. The boost of energy that's given when your beauty and confidence is intertwined should be accessible to all women. That's why we created African Pride products with premium, natural ingredients at an affordable price to ensure that you're less stressed about your hair and more focused on stepping into your best self.



For more information about the brand, visit AfricanPrideHair.com. You can also join the African Pride conversation on Facebook (@MyAfricanPrideHair), YouTube (@AfricanPride), and on Instagram and Twitter (@MyAfricanPride). To start your own conversation about the brand, use its official hashtag #FeelingMyPride and for Moisture Miracle specifically, #MoistureOnLock.

CONTACT: Sakita Holley

africanpride@hos-pr.com

SOURCE African Pride