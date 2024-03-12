Give Your Wash Day Experience a Brand-New Feel! Haircare Brand African Pride Introduces a Sensory Regimen with Its Newest Collection, Feel It Formula!

A treatment line for ultimate breakage protection & promoting hair growth

ATLANTA, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- African Pride, the trusted and legacy haircare brand, proudly unveils its latest innovation – the 'Feel It Formula' haircare line. This 4-step collection is meticulously crafted to redefine the 'Wash Day Experience,' offering a sensory regimen that caters to all hair types, chemical, relaxed, or transitioning; restoring dry, damaged hair, and treating irritated scalps #feelthedifference.

Feel It Formula Haircare Collection Feel It Formula Model Shot

The NEW African Pride 'Feel It Formula' line ignites your senses through stimulating fragrances, invigorating sensations, and nourishing formulas. The collection is formulated with a blend of 3-key super ingredients: Peppermint Oil, to promote hair growth and increase hair follicle thickness; Rosemary Oil, to stimulate the roots and enhance scalp circulation; and Sage Oil, to aid in preventing hair loss, soothes scalp irritation, and restores shine.

"We at African Pride are excited about the launch of our newest collection, 'Feel It Formula.' It is a testament to African Pride's commitment to meeting our consumer's needs. We understand the significance of achieving healthy hair and with our latest innovation, we're not just offering products; we're providing a strengthening regimen that not only combats damage but provides a delightful experience. I am very thrilled to present a line that everyone can experience, despite hair type," states Jazzmene Ford, Marketing Manager at African Pride.

The Collection includes:

African Pride Feel It Formula Peppermint, Rosemary & Sage Strengthening Shampoo (SRP $6.99 ) - Deeply cleanses hair and scalp, removing product build-up without stripping moisture.





(SRP ) - Deeply cleanses hair and scalp, removing product build-up without stripping moisture. African Pride Feel It Formula Peppermint, Rosemary & Sage Strengthening Mask (SRP $6.99 ) - Strengthens and hydrates hair strands from root to tip.





(SRP ) - Strengthens and hydrates hair strands from root to tip. African Pride Feel It Formula Peppermint, Rosemary & Sage Strengthening Oil (SRP $6.99 ) - Stimulating oil that hydrates the scalp, restores breakage, and promotes healthy hair growth.





(SRP ) - Stimulating oil that hydrates the scalp, restores breakage, and promotes healthy hair growth. African Pride Feel It Formula Peppermint, Rosemary & Sage Strengthening Balm ( SRP $6.99 ) - Infused with Peppermint, Rosemary, and sage to stimulate and moisturize the scalp, edges, and nape. Helps prevent and reduce hair loss, even with style changes.





SRP ) - Infused with Peppermint, Rosemary, and sage to stimulate and moisturize the scalp, edges, and nape. Helps prevent and reduce hair loss, even with style changes. All products are free from sulfates, mineral oil, petrolatum, and phthalates.

African Pride's 'Feel It Formula' collection is tested and proven to minimize breakage, promote a healthy scalp, and nourish hair for optimal length retention. The 'Feel It Formula' collection is now available at select Target, Walmart, Walgreens, and Family Dollar retailers.

Join the African Pride family and #FeeltheDifference! For more information, visit www.africanpridehair.com .

About African Pride

For 30 years, African Pride has addressed the haircare needs of all hair types and textures whether natural or relaxed. The products were created with premium, natural ingredients at an affordable price to ensure that you're less stressed about your hair and more focused on stepping into your best self.

SOURCE African Pride