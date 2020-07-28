African Pride Joins the Voting Rights Movement with Tina Lawson

SAVANNAH, Ga., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, African Pride, leading haircare product manufacturer with more than 30 years' experience creating quality and affordable products, unveiled a new #TakePrideAndVote campaign in partnership with Tina Lawson, businesswoman, cosmetologist and ambassador for And Still I Vote, a national call to action spearheaded by The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, to empower Black and Brown communities across the country to take back the vote this November 2020.

For years, decision makers nationwide have passed laws making it harder to cast a ballot – especially for people of color. In every corner of the country, policymakers have put up discriminatory barriers for these targeted communities and African Pride customers to shut them out for voting right. From closing polling locations in Black neighborhoods early, turning registered voters away for lack of proper identification check in to wrongfully erasing voters from the rolls – low-income families, seniors and college students – they are taking away the people's right to vote and rigging the system. Thankfully, Ms. Tina Lawson has been an advocate for the HEROES Act, helping provide economic relief and protecting the rights of all registered voters and families in our Black and Brown communities during these difficult times.

17 Million people were purged from voter rolls between 2016 and 2018

6 Million people were denied the right to vote in 2016 due to a previous felony charge

25 states, half of the states in the country, have enacted voting restrictions in the last decade

"We understand that 2020 is a critical election year," said Kendria Strong, EVP of Marketing & Innovation at African Pride. "It's now time to empower our communities to take action and impact change by increasing voter registration and elevating voices. Together with Ms. Tina Lawson, ambassador for And Still I Vote, African Pride is committed to creating a platform that inspires and motivates generations."

Kicking off the 5-month-long campaign today, and leading up to Election Day this November 3, 2020, the brand will host celebrity Instagram Lives with Ms. Tina Lawson titled, "Talks with Mama Tina," to empower Black communities by arming them with the knowledge, tools and influence to make every single one of our votes count. The educational series will also share key voting statistics from And Still I Vote, along with important dates to know such as the 55th Anniversary of the 1965 Voting Rights Act and National Voter Registration Day, and much more.

"I'm happy to be in partnership with African Pride," said Tina Lawson. "They are helping to change the narrative and elevate Black voices, reminding us that our vote and our voice matters. We have to connect these dots for our community."

African Pride's #TakePrideAndVote campaign is call to action to encourage people from across the country to join the voting rights movement and impact real change. Coming together with our Black and Brown community, we can now be properly armed with the tools needed to get to the polls this fall.

It's time for a democracy where every eligible voter can cast a ballot and have it counted. Join us on Instagram to learn how you and your vote can effect real change. For additional information on the #TakePrideAndVote campaign, upcoming "Talks with Mama Tina Presented by African Pride," the African Pride brand or products visit AfricanPrideHair.com and follow #TakePrideAndVote and @MyAfricanPride on Instagram and Twitter and @MyAfricanPrideHair on Facebook.

About African Pride

For 30 years, African Pride has addressed the haircare needs of all hair types and textures whether natural or relaxed with brands like Black Castor Miracle, Moisture Miracle, Shea Miracle, Olive Miracle and Dream Kids. We believe in the unspoken power of a great hair day. The boost of energy that's given when your beauty and confidence is intertwined should be accessible to all women. That's why we created African Pride products with premium, natural ingredients at an affordable price to ensure that you're less stressed about your hair and more focused on stepping into your best self. For more information about the brand, visit AfricanPrideHair.com, and tell us your hair story by engaging with us on social and using the hashtag #MyAfricanPride.

