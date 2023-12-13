African road action needed: FIA Foundation Response to World Health Organisation Road Safety Report

News provided by

FIA Foundation

13 Dec, 2023, 06:56 ET

GENEVA, Switzerland, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The FIA Foundation, a leading advocate for global road safety, today responded to the latest findings presented in the World Health Organization's (WHO) Global Status Report on Road Safety 2023. The report highlights critical insights into the current state of road safety worldwide, addressing the challenges and progress made in reducing road traffic deaths.

Continue Reading
The FIA Foundation calls for clear action to address rising African road deaths announced in new World Health Organisation Status Report. Image Copyright Jason Florio.
The FIA Foundation calls for clear action to address rising African road deaths announced in new World Health Organisation Status Report. Image Copyright Jason Florio.

The report was launched in Geneva and reveals a 5% global reduction in road traffic deaths since 2010, to  1.19 million annually today. In stark contrast, Africa stands as the sole region which has experienced an increase in road deaths, rising 17% since the last report. The region now counts over 225,000 annual deaths, 19% of the global total. This concerning trend, set against a backdrop of rising motorization in the region, highlights an 11% surge in fatalities among powered two- and three-wheeler users. Alarmingly, 28 African countries witnessed an overall rise in road deaths, underscoring the urgent need for targeted interventions and collaborative efforts to address this critical issue.

Saul Billingsley, Executive Director of the FIA Foundation, said "The disproportionately high and rising number of African deaths and injuries identified by the World Health Organization are unacceptable. The continent is seeing rapid motorisation which demands urgent and comprehensive road safety measures tailored to the specific challenges faced by African nations. Efforts should prioritise the safety of pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists.  As roads are paved and upgraded, infrastructure design and speed management must align with the safe system approach, placing people's safety at the core of mobility systems. The FIA Foundation make a clear call for transformative policies, investments, and capacity-building initiatives building on proven interventions to address this alarming rise in road traffic deaths."

Read the full WHO press release and report here.

Road Safety
About the FIA Foundation

The FIA Foundation is an independent UK registered charity which supports an international programme of activities promoting safe roads, clean air and climate action. 

www.fiafoundation.org 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2299972/FIA_Foundation.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2299971/FIA_Foundation_Logo.jpg

SOURCE FIA Foundation

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.