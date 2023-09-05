African School of Regulation Launches during African Climate Summit

Hon. Herbert Krapa , Republic of Ghana's Deputy Minister of Energy, gives keynote remarks at ASR launch event

African Capacity Building Foundation to incubate ASR centre of excellence in Accra, Ghana

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The African School of Regulation (ASR) officially launched today during the Africa Climate Summit 2023, which is co-hosted by the Republic of Kenya and the African Union. The ASR, which will now be incubated by the African Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF), with headquarters in Accra, Ghana, will strengthen the African energy sector's capacity in support of the Agenda 2063 goals for sustainable development on the continent. The ASR launch event, which took place in front of a packed audience, was cohosted by the ACBF, European University Institute (EUI), and The Rockefeller Foundation at the Sankara Hotel.

Keynote remarks provided by:

Hon. Herbert Krapa , Deputy Minister of Energy, Republic of Ghana

Panel discussion with:

Ashvin Dayal , Senior Vice President of Power and Climate, The Rockefeller Foundation

Linus Mofor , Senior Environmental Affairs Officer, UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA)

Mamadou Biteye , Executive Secretary, ACBF

Ignacio Perez-Arriaga , PhD, Acting Director, ASR

By Africa, for Africa Energy Solutions

Expanding Africa's electricity infrastructure to provide universal energy access, while reducing reliance on fossil fuel-based power generation and supporting the industrialisation of the continent, requires significant investment. Pioneered with the vision of an institution "by Africa, for Africa," the ASR will become a hub of excellence for knowledge exchange and training that helps scale much-needed investment in, and development of, more affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy systems. It will do so by supporting the advancement of cutting-edge policy development and regulatory solutions tailored to the unique situation of individual nations.

A network of implementing partners of the ASR will be built, covering the several regions and prevalent languages in the African continent. The partners will co-organise events with the ASR and adapt the body of knowledge to the local needs. The recent call for prospective host institutions resulted in a surge of interest. Because of its reputation, geographical footprint, and synergies with African institutions as a Specialized Agency of the African Union, the ACBF was selected to incubate the ASR on the continent.

"The ASR will be instrumental in guiding Africa towards a sustainable energy transition. The ASR will build the required capacities, create an environment for innovative solutions to regulation challenges, and an ecosystem for increased investments," said Mr. Mamadou Biteye, Executive Secretary of the ACBF. "Central to this vision is fostering skills development, knowledge sharing, and sustainable jobs, including focusing on the representation of women and young people in a field typically dominated by men."

As part of the ASR's launch, the ACBF announced that plans are underway to hire a new Executive Director of the ASR over the coming few months, with Prof. Ignacio Pérez-Arriaga, PhD continuing to serve as ASR Interim Director until then. In addition, The Rockefeller Foundation, which is a philanthropic partner of the Africa Climate Summit, announced it provided a USD 1 million grant to help seed the ASR.

"Having this new collaboration between ACBF and ASR underscores Africa's leadership in paving the way for a sustainable energy future on the continent, and the Africa Climate Summit provided the perfect platform to embolden this catalytic initiative," said Mr. William Asiko, Vice President of The Rockefeller Foundation's Africa Regional Office. "Representing an investment in Africa's institutional and human capital development to sustain inclusive energy transition solutions, the ASR's mission and scope will be highly complementary to The Rockefeller Foundation-supported Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet's work in multiple African nations to accelerate clean energy investments."

The ASR is backed by several technical and resource partners. The Enel Foundation, EUI via the Florence School of Regulation (FSR), Energy Nexus Network (TENN), Global Energy Alliance for the People and the Planet (GEAPP), Pan African University Institute of Water and Energy Sciences (PAUWES), The Rockefeller Foundation, the Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI), UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), and the University of Cape Town (UCT) via the Power Futures Lab signed a Scientific Knowledge Partnership Agreement to establish the ASR. The EUI – via the FSR – was also designated by the Parties of the Agreement to provide logistical support and coordination during the initial phase of creation of the ASR.

About The African Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF)

The African Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF) is the premier partner for capacity development in Africa. As the African Union's Specialized Agency for Capacity Development, the Foundation pays attention to improving the effectiveness of Africa's public sector institutions at local, national, regional, and continental levels to become effective systems integrators and catalyzers of sustainable and transformative change. Since its creation in 1991, ACBF has trained over 50,000 personnel in civil service, most of whom hold key positions in Ministries of Finance, Planning or Economic Development and Central Banks across the continent. The Foundation has established a network of over 50 think tanks supporting evidence-based policymaking across Africa and conducted numerous policy research/analyses, which have been critical in informing economic management and establishing benchmarks for success.

For more information, visit https://www.acbf-pact.org or follow us on X @ACBF_Official.

About The African School of Regulation (ASR)

The African School of Regulation (ASR) aims to be the hub of excellence for learning practical skills established on a sound foundation, promoting independent discussion and knowledge exchange, conducting applied research to address new challenges, and making available a repository of resources in energy regulation and policy to achieve sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy in Africa. For additional information, please see the ASR website https://africanschoolregulation.org/ or email [email protected].

About The Rockefeller Foundation

The Rockefeller Foundation is a pioneering philanthropy built on collaborative partnerships at the frontiers of science, technology, and innovation that enable individuals, families, and communities to flourish. We make big bets to promote the well-being of humanity and make opportunity universal and sustainable. Our focus is on scaling renewable energy for all, stimulating economic mobility, and ensuring equitable access to health care and nutritious food. For more information, sign up for our newsletter at www.rockefellerfoundation.org and follow us on X @RockefellerFdn.

