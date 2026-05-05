AFRL and Ursa Major Accelerate Flight Cadence with Follow-on Flight of the Draper Liquid Rocket Engine

Storable liquid rocket engine powers again the AFRL's Affordable Rapid Missile Demonstrator

DENVER, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just forty-five days after the preceding flight, the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and Ursa Major have executed a follow-on flight of the Affordable Rapid Missile Demonstrator (ARMD) powered by the Draper liquid rocket engine, expanding the flight envelope and proving rapid turnaround of critical hardware. ARMD continues at an aggressive pace, achieving an unprecedented development-to-flight timeline of just eight months.

"The swift technology advancements we are making in ARMD on affordable and mass-producible liquid rocket propulsion are a testament to the resolve, boldness, and strategic vision with which we are researching the unknown with discipline and rapidity, always with the all-absorbing purpose of developing revolutionary capabilities for war," said AFRL Rocket Propulsion Chief Dr. Javier Urzay.

This flight expanded the mission profile and objectives of ARMD, further proving the performance, control, and adaptability of the Draper liquid rocket engine in critical phases of the flight trajectory.

"ARMD revolutionizes capability development for the nation's Arsenal of Freedom through agile Public-Private Partnerships and proves that we have ingredients to rapidly design, build, integrate, and fly rocket-powered high-speed weapons fast and affordably", said Ursa Major CEO Chris Spagnoletti.

Ursa Major is on contract with AFRL to advance the characterization of the Draper liquid rocket engine in flight.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development and delivery of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace forces. With a workforce spanning across nine technology areas and 40 other operations around the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit www.afresearchlab.com.

About Ursa Major

Ursa Major is an aerospace and defense company delivering flight-proven capabilities for hypersonics, solid rocket motors, space mobility and launch. Headquartered in Berthoud, Colorado, with additive manufacturing operations in Youngstown, Ohio, Ursa Major leverages advanced production techniques and flexible architectures to build systems for all domains: land, air, sea, and space. The company is revitalizing the defense industrial base for the U.S. and its allies, flying faster to accelerate delivery of critical capabilities where speed and adaptability matter most. For more information, visit www.ursamajor.com.

SOURCE Ursa Major