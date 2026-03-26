AFSP-Illinois Outlines Legislative Priorities During 2026 Advocacy Day

Approval of suicide-prevention bills, funding for Illinois Suicide Prevention Alliance, 988 Continuum of Care, and mental health care parity are key issues

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Illinois Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), one of the nation's leading suicide research and prevention organizations, was joined today by legislators to urge approval of several suicide-prevention bills and to advocate for its priorities in Illinois during the ongoing legislative session.

The push to approve AFSP priorities is the central purpose of its 2026 Advocacy Day today at the Illinois State Capitol, where dozens of advocates are fanning out to meet with lawmakers urging them to support measures, policies, and initiatives that will help reduce suicide in Illinois.

"Suicide is a public health problem and a leading cause of death in the United States. Suicide can be prevented with more investment in suicide prevention, education, and research that will prevent the untimely deaths of thousands of Americans each year," said AFSP Illinois Executive Director Angela Cummings.

"In Illinois, suicide is the third-leading cause of death for people age 15-34 and the fourth leading cause of death for ages 35-54," she said, citing the most recent data (2023) from the Centers for Disease Control.

To address these issues, Cummings said AFSP Illinois has three key priorities:

Approving Governor Pritzker's proposed FY27 budget to ensure the continuation of funding for the suicide prevention program within the Illinois Department of Public Health.

988 Continuum of Care – Call centers now have a stable funding source, so the priority is realizing the full continuum of care to best support people experiencing a mental health crisis. Someone to Call (Crisis Call Centers): 988 connects individuals to trained counselors who provide free, confidential emotional support, de-escalation and, when needed, referrals to local resources. Someone to Come (Mobile Crisis Teams): For situations requiring in-person assistance, 988 can dispatch mobile crisis teams, often consisting of clinicians and peers, to provide on-site screening, assessment, and stabilization. Somewhere to Go (Crisis Stabilization Facilities): For those needing further care, the continuum links individuals to community-based crisis stabilization centers or receiving centers, offering a safe alternative to emergency rooms.

Parity – Ensuring insurance companies and Medicare/Medicaid reimburse for mental health care services, including all elements of the continuum of care, at the same rates as physical health issues; ensuring equitable and competitive pay for behavioral health care providers.

Joining Cummings at the news conference were Representative Lindsey LaPointe (D-Chicago), Senator Christpher Belt (D-Swansea), both of whom are the primary sponsors of legislation that aligns with AFSP Illinois priorities, and Representative Mary Beth Canty (D-Arlington Heights), and Representative Kelly Cassidy (D-Chicago).

Representative LaPointe is sponsor of the following bills:

House Bill 4495, which makes changes to assessments used in the Medicaid program so people can better connect to continuing care after a crisis.

House Bill 4785, House Amendment (HCA 1, Preventing Crisis Cost Shifting to Medicaid Act), which holds private insurance companies accountable to covering costs for crisis care that thousands of Illinoisans rely on every year. This includes the 988 suicide and crisis life line (i.e., a place to call), mobile crisis response (i.e., someone to come) and crisis stabilization units and "Living Rooms" (i.e., a place to go).

"Suicide and other forms of self-harm are a public health crisis triggered by unaddressed trauma and a lack of treatment access," said Representative Lapointe. "For too many years we have failed to invest in treatment and continuing care, in particular after a crisis or traumatic event, a critical period for warm hand offs and strong service connections. I'm proud to work with colleagues and AFSP this spring to build up those treatment and service connections so we have less trauma and more wellness."

Senator Belt in January introduced Senate Bill 2771, which is known as Tammurra's Act, and would require higher education institutions and hospitals to place contact information for the 988 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at their facilities in a prominent location that is visible to and accessible by students, staff, patients and visitors. SB2771 is on Third Reading in the Senate.

"What we're doing is expanding suicide prevention education across the entire state," said Senator Belt. "I'm very proud to join AFSP in taking meaningful steps to address mental health proactively and compassionately."

Senator Belt's bill is named Tammura's Act to honor the daughter of Cortez and Tammy Bush Hamilton, who took her life in 2014. "With suicide ranking among the leading causes of death for our youth, Illinois must act boldly," said Tammy Bush, President of Tam's Beautiful Butterflies and an AFSP board member. "Visibility saves lives, and education prevents tragedy."

Representative Canty will sponsor SB2771 in the House of Representatives.

AFSP also is supporting House Bill 5520, which Representative Cassidy introduced. It provides that, if the federal government discontinues, suspends, or limits specialized crisis services for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and other sexual and gender minority youth and young adults available through the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, the Department of Human Services may use funds in the Statewide 988 Trust Fund to pay for those services.

Another measure AFSP supports is Senate Bill 3926, which was introduced by Senator Mike Porfirio (D-Lyons Township). Under the bill, the Breakthrough Therapies for Veteran Suicide Prevention Advisory Council would be extended through 2027 and place the Council under the Illinois Department of Public Health. SB926 is on Third Reading in the Senate.

"We must be consistent in our efforts to support suicide prevention for veterans, because this crisis will not solve itself," said Senator Porfirio, who is U.S. Naval Academy graduate and a current U.S. Navy Reserve officer. "I will continue to support new treatment solutions for our dedicated service members."

"We can't express enough our gratitude for the partnership AFSP Illinois has formed with our legislative partners," said Cummings. "Their support and the support of many other legislators is so important to our mission and purpose. We deeply appreciate it."

About the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention:

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to individuals affected by suicide. The organization creates a culture that is smart regarding mental health through educational programs, advocation for suicide prevention, and providing support for those affected by suicide. All donations go towards these efforts with the goal to greatly reduce the national suicide rate.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a loss. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through public education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, with a public policy office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico, with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

AFSP and its Illinois chapter are dedicated to improved research, education, and advocacy. Through its statewide network of volunteers, AFSP Illinois offers prevention education programs that emphasize the importance of research-proven self-care techniques as well as the value of engaging professional support.

Suicide Prevention Resources: www.afsp.org/resources

Suicide Warning Signs: www.afsp.org/signs

Media: Reporting on Suicide Prevention: https://afsp.org/reporting-on-suicide-prevention

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, please call or text 988 for the Suicide Crisis Lifeline.

SOURCE American Foundation for Suicide Prevention