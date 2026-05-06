Volunteer Advocates Seek Congressional Action on Critical Suicide Prevention Legislation

WASHINGTON, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 200 Volunteer Advocates from across the country will gather at the nation's capital for the Advocacy Forum from May 10 –13, 2026, united by purpose and hope, to learn about and advocate for suicide prevention policies to drive meaningful policy change that can save lives. The event is hosted annually by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), the largest private funder of suicide prevention research. This year, AFSP is proud to advance bipartisan priorities that can save lives: strengthening transition support for service members and veterans, promoting evidence-based approaches like architectural barriers that reduce risk in moments of crisis, and expanding access to suicide-specific care for individuals experiencing serious thoughts of suicide. "When our advocates raise their voices, they help ensure that suicide prevention remains a national priority — and that more people get the care and support they need," said AFSP EVP and Chief Policy and Advocacy Officer Laurel Stine.

AFSP 2025 Advocacy Forum

During their time on Capitol Hill, hundreds of Volunteer Advocates will meet with members of Congress and their staff and share their personal stories with lawmakers to urge support for the enactment of vital bipartisan legislation that impacts this urgent public health matter — the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S., with 48,824 lives lost to suicide in 2024.

"As a suicide loss survivor, the Advocacy Forum is how I turn my grief into purpose," said AFSP National Leadership Council Member and Advocacy Ambassador for the Nebraska Chapter Jennifer Moffett. "By sharing my stepdad's story with congressional leaders, I help put a human face on the policies we're fighting for, because this work isn't abstract, it's personal."

This effort builds on AFSP Advocacy Action Day events earlier this year at which over 1,200 advocates participated in meeting with and educating their state public officials — including over 380 legislative meetings in 40 states, with several events still to come in May and June. In 2025, 28 state bills were enacted that Volunteer Advocates actively supported at Advocacy Action Day events.

Legislative Priorities

The Forum's focus areas of supporting service members and veterans, installing barriers and nets on high-risk structures, and providing suicide-specific stabilization services will be advanced by urging congressional support for the following legislation:

Daniel J. Harvey Jr. and Adam Lambert Improving Servicemember Transition to Reduce Veteran Suicide Act (H. R. 2878/S. 2096) : Expands VA and DoD programs to help service members and veterans recognize the risk factors for suicide and seek behavioral health support.



Session speakers include: The Honorable Seth Magaziner, U.S. House of Representatives (RI); The Honorable Zach Nunn, U.S. House of Representatives (IA); Kristina Keenan, director, National Legislative Service Veterans of Foreign Wars; Ian Perry, construction superintendent, Sachse Construction, AFSP Public Policy Council member; and Alexander Silva, manager, Military Programs, AFSP.





: Expands VA and DoD programs to help service members and veterans recognize the risk factors for suicide and seek behavioral health support. Session speakers include: The Honorable Seth Magaziner, U.S. House of Representatives (RI); The Honorable Zach Nunn, U.S. House of Representatives (IA); Kristina Keenan, director, National Legislative Service Veterans of Foreign Wars; Ian Perry, construction superintendent, Sachse Construction, AFSP Public Policy Council member; and Alexander Silva, manager, Military Programs, AFSP. Barriers to Suicide Act (H.R. 3505) : Supports the installation of suicide-deterrent barriers on bridges and non-bridge structures that are high risk for suicide attempts by authorizing $10 million annually between FY 2026 and FY 2030.



Session speakers include: The Honorable Don Beyer, U.S. House of Representatives (VA); The Honorable Brian Fitzpatrick, U.S. House of Representatives (PA); John Draper, Ph.D., president of Research, Development and Government Solutions at Behavioral Health Link; Matthew J. Marcou, chief advisor for economic development, District Department of Transportation; Erin Miles, program manager, AFSP New Hampshire and Maine Chapters; and Scott Rising, senior social content producer, LinkedIn and AFSP Public Policy Council chair.





: Supports the installation of suicide-deterrent barriers on bridges and non-bridge structures that are high risk for suicide attempts by authorizing $10 million annually between FY 2026 and FY 2030. Session speakers include: The Honorable Don Beyer, U.S. House of Representatives (VA); The Honorable Brian Fitzpatrick, U.S. House of Representatives (PA); John Draper, Ph.D., president of Research, Development and Government Solutions at Behavioral Health Link; Matthew J. Marcou, chief advisor for economic development, District Department of Transportation; Erin Miles, program manager, AFSP New Hampshire and Maine Chapters; and Scott Rising, senior social content producer, LinkedIn and AFSP Public Policy Council chair. Stabilization to Prevent (STOP) Suicide Act (H.R 8124): Establishes a competitive grant program within SAMHSA to support suicide-specific stabilization services such as outpatient services, virtual care and peer support.



Session speakers include: The Honorable Don Bacon, U.S. House of Representatives (NE); David A. Jobes, Ph.D., ABPP, professor of psychology, associate director of Clinical Training, & director, Suicide Prevention Laboratory, The Catholic University of America, Department of Psychology and AFSP Public Policy Council member; Jacob Mleziva, AFSP volunteer advocate; and Orit Paytan, LCSW, behavioral health supervisor, Wellness Circle Crisis Stabilization Unit, Fairfax-Falls Church Community Service Board.

The Forum will also feature opening remarks by Bob Gebbia, chief executive officer, AFSP; a keynote by Reshma R. Mahendra, MPH, acting director and deputy director for Management and Program Operations Division of Violence Prevention at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; and additional remarks by The Honorable Shri Thanedar, U.S. House of Representatives (MI).

The Forum will include breakout sessions on advancing equity in youth suicide prevention, 988 and crisis response, and advocating for architectural barriers at the state and local levels.

Honoring Suicide Prevention Champions

This year, AFSP will continue its Allies in Action Awards Program — awards given to members of Congress, congressional staff, and AFSP partners for outstanding leadership and steadfast commitment to advancing policies that prevent suicide and promote mental health.

Allies in Action Member of Congress Awardees

The Honorable Don Bacon, U.S. House of Representatives (NE)

The Honorable Tammy Baldwin, U.S. Senate (WI)

The Honorable Bonnie Watson Coleman, U.S. House of Representatives (NJ) – Lifetime Achievement

The Honorable John Curtis, U.S. Senate (UT)

The Honorable Zach Nunn, U.S. House of Representatives (IA)

The Honorable Jamie Raskin, U.S. House of Representatives (MD)

"I am so honored to earn this recognition from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. 988 saves lives — plain and simple. I fought hard to establish this lifeline so that anyone in crisis has somewhere to turn," said Senator Tammy Baldwin. "I am proud of our progress to save lives, but the fight to protect these services and make sure every person can get the help they need continues."

"While I am truly honored to accept this award, I view this not as a recognition of my work, but as recognition of the importance of caring for our neighbors and addressing the mental health crisis facing our nation," said Representative Bonnie Watson Coleman. "Every suicide is not just a tragedy, but also avoidable. Those who suffer from mental illness are not alone and shouldn't feel like they must deal with it without help. I thank AFSP for their tireless commitment to this issue and their partnership as we work to get the American people, and especially our children, the life-saving help they need."

Allies in Action Congressional Staff Awardees

Cassidy Hobbs, policy advisor, Office of U.S. Senator Murkowski (AK)

Courtney Kaufman, senior policy advisor, Office of U.S. Representative Mike Lawler (NY)

Brad Korten, senior advisor, Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (NJ)

Molly McTaggart, legislative director, Office of U.S. Representative Andrea Salinas (OR)

Will Shih, director of economic development, Office of U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (IL)

Allies in Action Partner Awardees

Inseparable

Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes' Foundation

"We are deeply honored to accept the 2026 Allies in Action Partner Award from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention," said Bill Smith, founder & CEO of Inseparable. "We are proud to work alongside them to advance the 988 Lifeline, protect Medicaid's critical role in mental health care, and help ensure the millions of people seeking care get the support they need."

"We are deeply honored to receive the 2026 Allies in Action Partner Award from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention — a recognition that belongs to every advocate and partner working alongside us to ensure no health worker has to sacrifice their own mental health to save others," said Corey Feist, JD, MBA, co-founder and CEO, Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes' Foundation. "While this award marks our collective progress, it also serves as a reminder that this work remains urgent. We must continue to support the people who care for us by giving them the same compassion and support they provide to their patients every day."

Attendance at the Forum is by invitation only. Highlight clips of the Forum's educational sessions and speakers will be uploaded to AFSP's Facebook and YouTube channels. Your voice matters! Everyone can support AFSP's legislative priorities and contact their members of Congress through the AFSP Action Center.

For a full agenda and list of speakers, visit the 2026 Advocacy Forum webpage. To learn more about AFSP's support for veterans, bridge barriers, and suicide-stabilization services, visit our policy priorities page.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a loss. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through public education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, with its Policy and Advocacy Office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico, with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and TikTok.

Media interested in speaking with AFSP on this news are encouraged to fill out this press request form and explore AFSP's Safe Storytelling Studio for ethical reporting guidance.

SOURCE American Foundation for Suicide Prevention