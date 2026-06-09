AFSP Illinois Tackles Men's Mental Health Crisis in June with Statewide Initiatives and New Chicagoland Mobile Awareness Partnership

Construction Hike for Hope, Overnight Walk in Chicago, and life-saving educational workshops aimed at lowering male suicide rates.

CHICAGO, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Illinois Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) is launching a comprehensive statewide campaign for Men's Mental Health Awareness Month this June to confront a stark national reality: while men make up around 50% of the U.S. population, they account for nearly 80% of all suicides.

To address male suicide as a critical public health issue, AFSP Illinois is coordinating high-impact physical events, digital educational programming, and a unique long-term mobile awareness corporate partnership designed to reach men directly where they live and work.

"We have to go where men are and break down the barriers that prevent them from speaking up," said Philip Martinez, AFSP Illinois board chair. "The statistics are a call to action. By launching targeted community walks, public educational workshops, and highly visible public partnerships this June, we are bringing suicide prevention directly into the spaces men occupy every day."

June 13: Dual-Site Construction Hike for Hope

The efforts kick off Saturday, June 13, with the dual site Illinois Construction Hike for Hope in Downers Grove and Grafton. The U.S. construction industry faces one of the highest suicide rates of any profession, with an estimated 12 workers dying by suicide nationwide each day—a total that surpasses annual jobsite accidents.

"Many construction workers are struggling with mental health in silence," said Angela Cummings, executive director of AFSP Illinois. "The Construction Hike for Hope raises awareness for suicide prevention, challenges stigma, and ensures workers and their families understand that help is available. Mental health must be treated as a core part of jobsite safety."

Downers Grove Location: Hidden Lake Forest Preserve (entrance located on the east side of Route 53 and south of Butterfield Road).





Hidden Lake Forest Preserve (entrance located on the east side of Route 53 and south of Butterfield Road). Grafton Location: Pere Marquette State Park, 13112 Visitors Center Lane.





Pere Marquette State Park, 13112 Visitors Center Lane. Timeline: Check-in begins at 10 a.m. CT; the program starts at 11 a.m. CT.

June 13-14: The Overnight Walk Comes to Chicago

The momentum continues the night of June 13, as Chicago hosts AFSP's national flagship fundraising event, The Overnight, for the first time since 2009.

On the night of June 13–14, thousands of participants from across the country will walk 16 miles from dusk until dawn to raise awareness, fund life-saving research, and provide a community of healing for those affected by suicide. The walk begins and ends at Chicago's Navy Pier, mapping a scenic path along Lake Michigan.

Statewide June Calendar of Events

AFSP Illinois will also host several virtual and in-person events throughout the month to promote education, volunteerism, and community support:

Thursday, June 25 (6 p.m. – 7 p.m. CT) – Virtual Talk Saves Lives for Men's Health Month : A virtual community presentation focused on the general scope of suicide, male-specific risk and protective factors, clinical warning signs, and actionable steps individuals can take to help a man in crisis.





A virtual community presentation focused on the general scope of suicide, male-specific risk and protective factors, clinical warning signs, and actionable steps individuals can take to help a man in crisis. Saturday, June 27 (10 a.m. – 2 p.m. CT) – In-Person Springfield Volunteer Gathering : Hosted at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield, Illinois. This event welcomes anyone affected by suicide—including loss survivors, those with lived experience, or advocates wanting to protect their communities—to discover local volunteer opportunities with the AFSP Illinois chapter.





Hosted at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield, Illinois. This event welcomes anyone affected by suicide—including loss survivors, those with lived experience, or advocates wanting to protect their communities—to discover local volunteer opportunities with the AFSP Illinois chapter. Tuesday, June 30 (6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CT) – Virtual Pride Pathways for PRIDE Month: Because supporting LGBTQ+ individuals is an essential component of suicide prevention, this educational program is designed to deepen the public's understanding of how suicide impacts the LGBTQ+ community and teach participants how to build protective environments at home, school, and work.

To register for educational programs, sign up for the hikes, or learn more about local resources, visit afsp.org/chapter/illinois.

Chicagoland Mobile Awareness Partnership

To further drive visible awareness this month, AFSP Illinois is welcoming Fireplace and Chimney Authority as a water sponsor for this year's Chicagoland Walk. The company is introducing a new service van into its fleet wrapped in a permanent design featuring the AFSP Illinois and 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline logos. Operating six days a week throughout the Chicagoland area for its seven-to-10-year lifespan, the vehicle will serve as a rolling billboard for mental health resources. A media unveiling of the vehicle's design will be scheduled later this month.

About the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention:

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to individuals affected by suicide. The organization creates a culture that is smart regarding mental health through educational programs, advocation for suicide prevention, and providing support for those affected by suicide. All donations go towards these efforts with the goal to greatly reduce the national suicide rate. For more: https://afsp.org/chapter/illinois

Suicide Prevention Resources: https://afsp.org/resources

Suicide Warning Signs: https://afsp.org/signs

Media: Reporting on Suicide Prevention: https://afsp.org/reporting

PSAs: https://afsp.org/talkawaythedark

SOURCE American Foundation for Suicide Prevention