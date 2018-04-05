AFSP Stronger Communities Conference Convenes Leading Experts to Discuss Community-based Suicide Prevention Education in NH

"The Stronger Communities conference is bringing national suicide prevention leaders to our local community to present the latest research and advancements in the field and community-based programs that work," said Lisa Riley, chair of the AFSP NH Chapter and serves on the AFSP National Chapter Leadership Council.

This conference is designed for suicide prevention advocates, mental health professionals, social workers, guidance counselors, caregivers, survivors and individuals living with mental illness and their families.

Some presentations will include national experts presenting on topics such as:

Critical Role of Family Support in Preventing Suicide and Promoting Well-Being for LGBT Youth by Caitlin Ryan , Ph.D., ACSW, Director, Family Acceptance Project, San Francisco State University

by , Ph.D., ACSW, Director, Family Acceptance Project, Overview of Project 2025 and AFSP Programs: What They Mean for the Community by Doreen Marshall , Ph.D., Vice President of Programs, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

by , Ph.D., Vice President of Programs, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Moving Forward Following a Medically Serious Suicide Attempt by Stephen O'Connor , Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Director of Faculty Research Development, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, University of Louisville School of Medicine

by , Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Director of Faculty Research Development, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, School of Medicine Post-traumatic Stress Disorder and Suicidal Behavior: Current Understanding and Future Directions by Jaimie L. Gradus , D.Sc., M.P.H. Boston VA Research Institute

by , D.Sc., M.P.H. Boston VA Research Institute Suicide Prevention in the Health Care System: What's New That Works? by Mike Hogan Ph.D., co-lead of the Zero Suicide Advisory Group and representatives from Exeter Hospital, NH

by Mike Hogan Ph.D., co-lead of the Zero Suicide Advisory Group and representatives from Exeter Hospital, NH Suicide Risk in Older Adults: What Have We Learned? by Kelly Cukrowicz , Ph.D., Texas Tech University

by , Ph.D., Loss and Healing Clinician Program by Dr. Doreen Marshall , AFSP VP of Programs

by Dr. , AFSP VP of Programs How Advocacy Fits into Suicide Prevention, Education and Research by John Madigan , AFSP VP of Public Policy

This conference is being presented by AFSP New England Chapters using funds raised at their Out of the Darkness Community Walks. The New England Chapters include: AFSP Greater Boston, AFSP Maine, AFSP New Hampshire, AFSP Rhode Island, AFSP Vermont and AFSP Western Massachusetts.

A limited number of scholarship spots are still available. Those attending may receive CE credits by the National Board for Certified Counselors for 6 contact hours or the National Association of Social Workers for 6 contact hours.

For more information or to register: https://afsp.org/event/stronger-communities-strategies-for-suicide-prevention-in-new-england/

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report, and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/afsp-stronger-communities-conference-convenes-leading-experts-to-discuss-community-based-suicide-prevention-education-in-nh-300624968.html

SOURCE American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Related Links

http://www.afsp.org

