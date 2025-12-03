New Program Equips Medical Professionals to Support Early Intervention for Patients at Risk for Suicide

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Research shows that the majority of those who die by suicide have contact with a medical professional within three months before their death. Recognizing this critical role of medical professionals, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), a leading suicide prevention organization, launched Clinical Approach to Preventing Suicide: An Introduction (CAPS), a presentation designed to educate primary care and/or emergency healthcare professionals around their role in suicide prevention. AFSP urges the medical community to bring this program to their colleagues by contacting a local AFSP chapter.

Delivered in-person or virtually, this 90-minute presentation is intended for healthcare professionals with prescribing authority, such as physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants, who work directly with patients ages 18 and over. It can also be delivered to students in training and provides an overview of how to identify patients at risk for suicide, brief interventions, and treatment options.

To develop the program, AFSP worked with AFSP's National Board Vice Chair Lisa Riley, MPH, PA-C, DFAAPA, and AFSP's Chapter Leadership Council member Ali Walker, DHSc, PA-C, RRT, who through their own clinical and personal experience with suicide, recognized the need to increase knowledge amongst their peers about how to evaluate and care for their patients.

"Not every clinician or healthcare professional has the tools to appropriately identify patients who present with suicidal ideation or who are at risk," Riley said. "Through this program, healthcare providers will learn how to identify suicide risk warning signs, assess suicide risk, and create a patient-driven, collaborative safety plan."

Healthcare professionals with prescribing authority may present the program after receiving training from AFSP. CAPS enhances healthcare professionals' awareness and understanding of research-informed approaches for patients at risk for suicide.

"Patients experiencing suicidal ideation oftentimes seek meaningful connections with their providers and want to feel seen and be heard," Walker said. "Practices like thoughtful history taking, asking directly about suicide, and leveraging brief interventions to promote safety are highlighted to increase recognition and preparedness among treating providers."

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a loss. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through public education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide.

