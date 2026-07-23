After 10 Years Perfecting Floors, Flooret Launches Its First Rug Collection

Rather than simply adding another home product, Flooret approached the category with the same philosophy that shaped its flooring business: thoughtful design, uncompromising quality, and products built to perform beautifully in everyday life.

"From the beginning, we've been obsessed with creating products that help people build homes they truly love," said Clint Mickle, CEO of Flooret. "Over the years, one request came up again and again: 'When are you going to make rugs?' This is our answer."

The launch also reflects a broader shift in how homeowners shop for their homes. More and more, consumers expect products that don't force them to choose between performance and design. While washable rugs have become increasingly popular, many still require separate rug pads or compromise on aesthetics. Flooret set out to create a simpler solution: a premium rug that delivers elevated design without sacrificing everyday practicality.

Flooret Rugs launch in two collections designed for different rooms and lifestyles:

Classic All-in-One Rugs feature a versatile 4 mm low-profile pile ideal for high-traffic spaces, dining rooms, entryways, and layered interiors. The collection includes five designs across fourteen colorways and is available in runner (2.5' × 7'), 5' × 7', and 8' × 10' sizes, with prices starting at $149.

Cloud All-in-One Rugs feature an ultra-plush 10 mm knitted pile designed for bedrooms, living spaces, and anywhere comfort is the priority. The collection includes three designs across four colorways and is available in 5' × 7' and 8' × 10' sizes, with prices starting at $399.

Together, the collections offer timeless, designer-curated styles developed in Europe and intentionally designed to pair seamlessly with every Flooret flooring collection.

Every Flooret Rug features an integrated all-in-one construction that combines the rug and non-slip pad into a single product, eliminating the need for a separate rug pad. Both Classic and Cloud are fully machine washable, easy to spot clean, and engineered to stand up to pets, kids, spills, and everyday living.

"Our goal wasn't simply to make another washable rug," said Mickle. "We wanted rugs people choose because they're beautiful, and keep because they're practical."

Flooret Rugs are available for pre-order beginning July 23 exclusively at Flooret.com.

About Flooret

Founded in 2016, Flooret creates premium home products designed for real homes and real life. Best known for its thoughtfully engineered flooring collections, the company combines elevated design with exceptional durability to help homeowners create spaces built to last. With the launch of Flooret Rugs, the company expands its product offering beyond flooring for the first time, bringing the same commitment to craftsmanship and performance into another essential layer of the home.

SOURCE Flooret