After 20-Year NBA Career, Udonis Haslem Buys Professional Jai-Alai Team, Joins World Jai-Alai League

MIAMI, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming off of his storied 20-year career, recently retired NBA legend Udonis Haslem today announced a partnership with the World Jai-Alai League (WJAL) to become the owner of the Rebote Renegades. Haslem, a three-time NBA champion with the Miami Heat and a highly respected figure in the Miami sports community, is the latest addition to the league, joining NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, retired UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal, 2016 Olympic Gold Medalist Monica Puig, and professional tennis player Eugenie Bouchard.

Udonis Haslem, three-time NBA champion
"I'm excited for this new journey with the World Jai-Alai League," said Haslem. "Jai-alai has a deep-rooted history, especially right here in Miami. Back in the day, my dad would tell me stories about the fronton being packed with fans and how intense the jai-alai matches were. I see a big potential for the sport to come up in the scene and I'm excited to get involved. Stepping in as a team owner, I'm ready to help build up this sport, support the players, and deliver an unforgettable experience for fans around the world."

"We are honored to welcome Udonis to the World Jai-Alai League as a team owner," said Scott Savin, Chief Operating Officer of WJAL. "There are plenty of ways to enjoy retirement in Miami and we're thrilled that Udonis decided to get involved with the world's fastest ball sport. His exceptional leadership qualities and deep connection to the Miami sports community will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the league and the sport of jai-alai as a whole. We look forward to working together with Udonis to create an unparalleled experience for our fans and players."

Haslem's decision to join the WJAL comes at a time of significant momentum and growth for the league. WJAL recently concluded its most successful season yet, reaching a record-high number of fans through streaming platforms and welcoming a steady stream of celebrities, partners and influencers to the Magic City Fronton. Known for his fierce competitiveness, leadership skills, and unwavering dedication, Haslem brings a wealth of knowledge and a winning mindset to his new role within the League.

As part of WJAL's community outreach program, the League donates to the winning team's selected charity at the conclusion of each season. Haslem's Rebote Renegades will be playing for the Udonis Haslem Foundation, an organization that aims to address socio-economic and mental health issues that plague the inner cities by partnering with programs and organizations to provide increased access to services and opportunities to improve lives.

WJAL has created a unique ownership structure, offering teams at a fixed cost of $100,000 per season. Team owners are granted exclusive VIP access during game days at the Magic City Fronton, participate in drafting their own players at the start of the season and have the opportunity to directly manage some of the best jai-alai players in the world while leading their team through the 13-week season.

The World Jai-Alai League (WJAL) is dedicated to revitalizing the world's fastest ball sport by modernizing gameplay, capitalizing on the exploding international sports wagering market, and delivering the sport through social media to a new generation of fans across the globe. For more information, go to www.battlecourtjaialai.com. The WJAL plays at the Magic City Fronton in Miami located at 450 N.W. 37th Ave.

