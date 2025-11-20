After 25 Years, Busy Bee Has Been Found! The National Dog Show Presented by Purina celebrates the 25th Anniversary of Best in Show with Epic Dog Toy Sweepstakes

In addition to humorously capturing the charm, devotion and competitive spirit of dog shows, Best in Show also introduced the world to the now-famous Busy Bee toy – which was notoriously lost in the 2000 film. To mark the 25th anniversary of the film and get dog lovers excited for this year's National Dog Show, Purina is giving fans a chance to win their own long-lost Busy Bee dog toy, along with the Best in Show digital movie.

"Busy Bee became the film's star we did not see coming," said Jane Lynch, one of the beloved cast members of Best in Show. "And we feared Busy Bee was lost forever! But 25 years later, Purina has brought it back, giving fans a playful way to celebrate our movie's anniversary and the joy dogs bring into our lives."

Fans can enter for a chance to win one of 2,500 Busy Bee dog toys by downloading and signing up for the MyPurina app, visiting the Rewards Catalog, and redeeming the National Dog Show Busy Bee Sweepstakes Entry item. The promotion runs now through December 1, 2025, with winners selected by December 12.

Purina also helped celebrate the 25th anniversary of Best in Show earlier this year during a special retrospective screening and cast reunion as part of the Tribeca Festival in New York City. Purina sponsored the event and facilitated a 'full cast' reunion, surprising Lynch and several of her castmates – as well as event attendees – with special appearances by each of the dog breeds from the film, while also teasing the return of the 'found' Busy Bee dog toy.

"Best in Show didn't just make us laugh – it also showed the passion of the dog show community and just how strong the bond between handlers and their dogs really is, from singing songs about terriers to going to the ends of the earth in search of a beloved lost dog toy," said Andrea Faccio, President and Chief Growth Officer at Purina. "The return of Busy Bee honors the origins of The National Dog Show, the legacy and staying power of the film, and the special bond we share with our pets."

Now in its 24th year, the National Dog Show was born from a simple movie night. After watching Best in Show with neighbors, NBC's Jon Miller, now President of Acquisitions & Partnerships for NBC Sports, realized a real dog show could capture America's heart just like the film. He successfully pitched the idea to NBC executives, and one of his first calls was to global pet care leader, Purina, who signed on as a founding partner and has helped bring the show to life every year since.

The two-hour special, airing immediately after the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade each year, perfectly bridges the parade and football, drawing millions of families – and their dogs – to the screen each Thanksgiving. The show has become a cherished holiday tradition, with the Kennel Club of Philadelphia hosting more than 30,000 purebred dogs competing for the coveted "Best in Show" title since the show's debut.

"When Best in Show premiered, it gave audiences a hilarious and heartfelt look into the world of competitive dog shows – a world we proudly showcase every Thanksgiving," said Jon Miller, President of Acquisitions & Partnerships at NBC Sports. "We're excited to celebrate the film that inspired our National Dog Show, and to work alongside Purina in showcasing the return of the Busy Bee. Fans of the film and our show won't want to miss this year's broadcast, where we'll have a few Busy Bee-inspired surprises as well."

The National Dog Show, hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia and presented by Purina, airs Thursday, November 27, from noon to 2 p.m. in all time zones on NBC.

For complete Official Rules, eligibility requirements, and prize details, visit www.purina.com/busybee.

About Nestlé Purina PetCare

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations.

Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Dog Chow, Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Friskies and Tidy Cats. Our more than 11,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. Nearly 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

About NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies. We create world-class content, which we distribute across our portfolio of film, television, and streaming, and bring to life through our theme parks and consumer experiences. We own and operate leading entertainment and news brands, including NBC, NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, Telemundo, NBC Local Stations, Bravo, USA Network, and Peacock, our premium ad-supported streaming service. We produce and distribute premier filmed entertainment and programming through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group and Universal Studio Group, and have world-renowned theme parks and attractions through Universal Destinations & Experiences. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. Visit www.nbcuniversal.com for more information.

SOURCE Purina