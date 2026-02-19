After a Decade of Accomplishment and Impact, Tampa Museum of Art Director Michael Tomor Is Retiring

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After 40 years working at and leading art museums, including just over a decade at the helm of the Tampa Museum of Art, Michael Tomor has made the decision to retire as the Penny and Jeff Vinik Executive Director effective March 31, 2026. Tomor will continue to serve fully in his role through that date.

Michael Tomor will retire as the Penny and Jeff Vinik Executive Director effective March 31, 2026.

During his tenure in Tampa, Tomor has boldly led the Tampa Museum of Art into the future by acquiring 1,500 new objects for the museum's permanent collection, dramatically increasing student and community outreach, and completing a massive renovation which added 32,000 square feet of exhibition spaces in four promenades and 12 new galleries.

"It has been my great honor to serve as the Penny & Jeff Vinik Executive Director of the Tampa Museum of Art since 2015," said Tomor. "This last decade has been one of great advancements for the institution, and I'm proud of the incredible work we have accomplished as a team and as a community."

Tomor has been in the museum business for 40 years, the last 25 years as a museum director. He says the time has come to embrace retirement, and while Tomor and his husband will remain in Tampa, they plan to spend additional time with family in Texas and Pennsylvania.

"Michael leaves a tremendous legacy behind here at the Tampa Museum of Art, with a staggering list of accomplishments in this past decade," said Ron Christaldi, Chair of the Tampa Museum of Art Board of Trustees. "His impact can be felt throughout our museum – he has expanded our art collections, strengthened our financial foundation, grown the museum's reach in the community, and advanced the bold vision for our expansion."

Over the last five years, Tomor has led the museum through an ongoing $100 million capital campaign to renovate and expand the museum. The renovation is complete and has already transformed the museum experience. The expansion and fundraising efforts remain fully underway and unchanged, creating an iconic riverfront museum designed by New York-based architects Weiss/Manfredi.

"Michael has been the right leader at the right time for the Tampa Museum of Art," said Cornelia Corbett, Director Emerita and co-chair of the Centennial Capital Campaign. "Thanks to his leadership, our museum is well-positioned as a striking community asset for future generations."

The museum board is establishing a search committee to lead a national search for the Museum's next Executive Director. The committee will be led by Ron Christaldi and Christine Phillips, president of the Tampa Museum of Art Foundation Board. A professional search firm will be engaged to support the process.

"As we search for our new director, we are looking for someone who can build on the momentum we have here at the Tampa Museum of Art," said Phillips. "We are committed to finding another visionary leader for our museum who can lead us into our next chapter."

About the Tampa Museum of Art

Established in 1920, the Tampa Museum of Art stands as a beacon of culture and education in the heart of downtown Tampa. Celebrating over a century of artistic excellence, the Museum provides a welcoming space where everyone can connect through creativity, explore new perspectives, and find inspiration in exhibitions that range from ancient treasures to contemporary expressions. It proudly houses one of the most significant collections of Greek and Roman antiquities in the southeastern United States, as well as a vivid collection of modern and contemporary art encompassing sculpture, photography, painting, textiles, and new media.

The Museum's commitment to education and community engagement shines through its Vinik Family Education Center. Art educators offer a variety of year-round art classes, insightful lectures, and engaging tours for all ages, fostering artistic discovery and learning. Through innovative outreach programs, the Museum extends its reach with art-therapy-informed initiatives and creative platforms for everyone.

The Centennial Campaign for Renovation and Expansion, launched in 2020, fuels an ambitious vision to expand the Museum's exhibition and educational footprint. After a transformational renovation of the existing facility in 2023, the Museum expects to break ground on an expansion in 2026, which will more than double the building's size. This reimagining will enable the Tampa Museum of Art to better serve future generations through expanded galleries, state-of-the-art learning spaces, and immersive artistic experiences.

General Hours and Information

For tickets and information, visit TampaMuseum.org or call (813) 274-8130. Located at 120 W. Gasparilla Plaza. Tampa, FL 33602, the Tampa Museum of Art is open seven days a week, Monday – Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

SOURCE Tampa Museum of Art