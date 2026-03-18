TAMPA MUSEUM OF ART LAUNCHES GLOBAL SEARCH FOR NEXT EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

TAMPA, Fla., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tampa Museum of Art announced today that its board has engaged global leadership advisory and executive search firm Russell Reynolds Associates to lead the international search for the Museum's next Executive Director. The search comes as Dr. Michael Tomor prepares to retire at the end of March after over a decade serving as the Penny and Jeff Vinik Executive Director for a decade, a period marked by major institutional growth and the launch of the Museum's Centennial Campaign for Renovation and Expansion.

The search will be led by Russell Reynolds' arts and culture practice leaders Katherine Armstrong and Olivia Stam. The Museum welcomes applications from a wide array of candidates. Nominations, applications, or any other inquiries should be sent to [email protected].

"We are grateful for Michael's extraordinary leadership and the vision he cast for the Tampa Museum of Art during a transformative period in its history," said Ron Christaldi, Chair of the Tampa Museum of Art Board of Trustees and who is chairing the executive search committee . "Our committee is conducting a thorough global search for a successor who can build on this strong foundation, inspire our community, and continue elevating Tampa's cultural landscape. This partnership with Russell Reynolds will aid us in identifying a dynamic leader who can guide the Museum through its next century of growth and impact."

Tomor's retirement, announced in December, comes after a 40-year career working at and leading art museums, including just over a decade at the helm of the Tampa Museum of Art. During his tenure in Tampa, Tomor has boldly led the Tampa Museum of Art into the future by acquiring 1,500 new objects for the museum's permanent collection, dramatically increasing student and community outreach programs, including the introduction of the art and mental health program Connections. A major highlight of his tenure was the completion of a massive renovation that added over 17,500 square feet of exhibition space in two new promenades and 8 new galleries, plus the opening of the new 8,000-square-foot Vinik Family Education Center, which introduced three new classrooms with the capacity to offer ceramics, multi-media, and digital art classes for children, teens and adults.

During the last five years, Tomor has led the Museum through an ongoing $100 million capital campaign to renovate and expand the museum. The renovation is complete and has already transformed the museum experience. The expansion and fundraising efforts remain fully underway and unchanged, creating an iconic riverfront museum designed by New York-based architects Weiss/Manfredi.

"Michael has been the right leader at the right time for the Tampa Museum of Art," said Cornelia Corbett, Director Emerita and co-chair of the Centennial Capital Campaign. "Thanks to his leadership, our museum is well-positioned as a striking community asset for future generations."

About the Tampa Museum of Art

Established in 1920, the Tampa Museum of Art stands as a beacon of culture and education in the heart of downtown Tampa. Celebrating over a century of artistic excellence, the Museum offers a rich tapestry of experiences, ranging from ancient treasures to contemporary expressions. It proudly houses an extensive collection of Greek and Roman antiquities, one of the largest in the southeastern United States, and a diverse collection of modern and contemporary art encompassing sculpture, photography, painting, and new media.

The Museum's commitment to education and community engagement shines through its Vinik Family Education Center. This facility provides a variety of year-round art classes, insightful lectures, and engaging tours for all ages, fostering artistic discovery and learning. Through innovative outreach programs, the Museum extends its reach, offering art-therapy-informed initiatives and creative platforms for diverse community segments.

As a cornerstone of Tampa's cultural landscape, the Tampa Museum of Art is dedicated to enriching lives and celebrating the city's vibrant diversity. Following a significant renovation completed in 2023, the Museum continues to evolve, embarking on a major expansion to enhance its exhibition spaces and educational facilities. This initiative is set to further its mission of providing immersive, hands-on experiences for visitors and expanding its role as a pivotal cultural hub.

General Hours and Information

For tickets and information, visit TampaMuseum.org or call (813) 274-8130. Located at 120 W. Gasparilla Plaza. Tampa, FL 33602, the Tampa Museum of Art is open seven days a week, Monday – Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

SOURCE Tampa Museum of Art