BEIJING, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China.org.cn on the trend of "becoming Chinese" that has taken off on social media:

"If you want to become truly Chinese, start with these: first, only hot water from now on, especially your first glass every morning; second, buy yourself an electric cooker and start making your own rice; third, wear comfy slippers at home; fourth, try some "Baduanjin" after sitting for long…"

After "Becoming Chinese," they realized there's so much more to discover Speed Speed

If you've come across similar videos like this, a found yourself following along — well, congratulations, you are "becoming Chinese."

Recently, the trend of "becoming Chinese" has taken off on social media. Many users joke that "you met me at a very Chinese time of my life".

Fast-paced lifestyles and mounting work pressure have made young people more health-conscious than ever. In that sense, traditional Chinese wellness practices – generically referred to as yangsheng, feel like a timely remedy. "As soon as I realized I was 'becoming Chinese', my routine became the healthiest it's ever been."

But what has kept the trend of yangsheng going – and expanding – is what people discover next. For many, "becoming Chinese" starts with wellness habits, but quickly opens the door to much more: a rich and diverse culture, enchanting landscapes across places, cutting-edge technologies, and a friendly, inclusive society…Policies like the 240-hour visa-free transit introduced last year have made it easier for first-time visitors to experience China in person, translating curiosity into real-life journeys.

Looking at the recent China-related trends, such as #Chinese/hanfu photoshoot, #TTrefugee, #24 hour Spas in China, #becoming Chinese/#chinamaxxing and #medical travel, a shift becomes clear. Travelers are no longer just checking off China's metropolises and famous landmarks. Increasingly, they're drawn small, vibrant towns, everyday neighborhoods and idyllic rural life. They're not just observing – they're participating, experiencing and learning. In China today, it's not unusual to "randomly bump into" an international visitor in everyday settings: chatting with locals in public bathhouses, squeezing in a hospital visit during a trip, riding shared bikes through the streets, hopping on a high-speed train to explore the country, joining square dancing, or even visiting small village toy factories.

Of course, "becoming Chinese" doesn't mean changing one's nationality. Instead, it reflects a broader transition – especially among Gen-Zers who are shattering stereotypes – from curiosity to understanding, and from observing to engaging.

When a China that continues to embrace the world with openness meets a new generation of open-minded "newly-turned Chinese," the symphony of "cultural exchange" carries on. It is a connection and a two-way journey where differences meet and are celebrated.

Now then, you've been sitting for a while. Get up and go grab a glass of hot water.

China Mosaic

http://www.china.org.cn/video/node_7230027.htm

After "Becoming Chinese," they realized there's so much more to discover

SOURCE China.org.cn